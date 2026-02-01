Slow pace of efforts to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030 is frustrating – CDA CONSULT

Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA CONSULT) on Sunday noted that the slow pace of efforts to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030 is frustrating and challenged African governments to scale up the pace through transformative healthcare strategies.

“We cannot afford to lose more lives to this preventable disease. It's time for African governments to mobilise and take concrete steps towards eradication of cervical cancer and save lives,” Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA CONSULT, stated.

Speaking on the global Cervical Cancer Awareness Month observed in January, focusing on raising awareness about cervical cancer, its prevention, and early detection, Mr Ameyibor admitted that most African governments had taken some steps but noted that there are relapse “we need to double up.”

The global Cervical Cancer Awareness Month aims to increase understanding of cervical cancer and encourage timely preventive actions, such as regular screenings and vaccination, to combat the disease.

The CDA CONSULT Executive Director stressed that to achieve the goal of eliminating cervical cancer in Africa by 2030, there is an urgent need to upscale HPV vaccination, improve cervical cancer screening, strengthen healthcare systems, and promote awareness and education.

He emphasised the need for African governments to prioritise holistic healthcare and implement mass Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programmes to combat cervical cancer.

He also stressed the need to increase access to HPV vaccinations, particularly for girls and women in rural and underserved areas, and enhance screening programs to detect cervical cancer early, when it is more treatable.

“Build robust healthcare systems that can provide comprehensive care, including prevention, detection, and treatment of cervical cancer, and educate communities about cervical cancer, its causes, symptoms, and prevention strategies,” he noted.

Over 30 African countries, including Ghana, have incorporated HPV vaccination into their national vaccination programmes, Mr Ameyibor noted, but stressed that “we must move to the next stage: strong institutional advocacy to create awareness about the HPV vaccination and provide support for regular screening and diagnosis.

Mr Ameyibor also challenged the remaining African countries to treat the issue with urgency and accelerate necessary legal and policy reforms to ensure HPV vaccination becomes part of their national immunisation systems.

He explained that CDA CONSULT, in collaboration with partners, is undertaking a five-year advocacy project to create awareness about cervical cancer and promote holistic healthcare approaches.

He said as part of its five-year advocacy plan, CDA CONSULT has rolled out a comprehensive cervical cancer awareness programme across Ghana, which includes conducting cervical cancer awareness workshops in all 16 regional capitals and extending the awareness advocacy to about 60 per cent of district capitals.

Mr Ameyibor, who is a development communication advocate, stressed that CDA CONSULT would also organise workshops for health professionals on holistic healthcare approaches towards cervical cancer prevention, detection, and treatment and train media practitioners on sensitive health reporting to promote accurate and stigma-free coverage of cervical cancer issues.

He said these initiatives aim to educate communities, healthcare providers, and media practitioners about cervical cancer, its causes, symptoms, and prevention strategies.

“Through active awareness advocacy, improving healthcare services, and encouraging sensitive media reporting, CDA CONSULT hopes to contribute significantly to eliminating cervical cancer in Ghana and beyond,” Mr Ameyibor, who is a holistic health advocate, stated.

Mr Ameyibor emphasised the importance of collective action, saying, "We must work together to eliminate cervical cancer in Africa. Governments, healthcare providers, and communities must prioritise this issue and take concrete steps to prevent, detect, and treat cervical cancer."

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, with Africa bearing a disproportionate burden. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 70,000 cervical cancer deaths could be averted annually in Africa if efforts to eliminate the disease are intensified.