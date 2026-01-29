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OSP freezes cash, properties including fuel stations in GHS291m NPA extortion case

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Former National Petroleum Authority Chief Executive Officer, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid
THU, 29 JAN 2026 5
Former National Petroleum Authority Chief Executive Officer, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has seized and frozen high-value assets, including cash, fuel stations, apartments and vehicles, in an alleged GHS291 million extortion and money laundering case involving former National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

The seizures are captured in the OSP’s Half-Yearly Report for the second half of 2025, released on Thursday, January 29, 2026, as part of its statutory reporting obligations.

The case, titled The Republic v. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid & 9 Others, stems from allegations of large-scale extortion, abuse of public office and money laundering while the accused persons were in office.

According to the report, “the Republic seeks to prove large-scale extortion, abuse of public office, and money laundering totaling GH₵291,574,087.19 and US$332,407.47.”

The OSP disclosed that following the discovery of new evidence, charges against the accused persons were amended from 25 to 54 counts in October 2025.

It further confirmed that on November 6, 2025, the office secured the seizure and freezing of assets exceeding GH₵100 million and US$100,000.

“On 6 November 2025, the OSP confirmed seizure and freezing of assets exceeding GH₵100 million and US$100,000 including real estate holdings, fuel stations, and logistics vehicles,” the report stated.

Among the seized assets are four fuel stations in Accra, parcels of land in Tamale, Adenta, Haatso and Kumasi, multiple high-end apartments in Airport Residential Area, East Legon and Roman Ridge, as well as 23 fuel tanker trucks.

Cash amounting to GH₵951,995.56 was also confiscated, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the accused persons were arraigned on December 9, 2025, with the court adopting earlier bail conditions and directing the prosecution to file all mandatory disclosures ahead of case management proceedings.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Agyarko | 1/29/2026 10:48:33 PM

Eiiiii Mr Walahi was fooling us all and milking the system. Even Dr Hamid children have got houses in their name . Eiii eiii Nana Addo gifting Mr Walahi houses Herh

Comments5
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