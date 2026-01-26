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GAF says 60% HIV positive results claim in recruitment screening fake, misleading

  Mon, 26 Jan 2026
General News GAF says 60% HIV positive results claim in recruitment screening fake, misleading
MON, 26 JAN 2026

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has firmly rejected reports circulating in sections of the media claiming that about 60 per cent of applicants who underwent medical screening for military recruitment tested positive for HIV.

In a press release signed by Naval Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director General of Public Relations, the GAF described the claims as outright false and categorised them as fake news, urging the public to completely disregard the publication.

According to the statement, the medical screening process for applicants is still in progress and no results have been released or declared, directly contradicting the assertions being circulated.

“The medical process is ongoing and no results have been declared as at now,” the statement emphasised.

The Armed Forces further disclosed that steps are being taken to trace and identify the individuals behind the publication, describing the report as mischievous, misleading and calculated to cause unnecessary public anxiety.

GAF also cautioned media practitioners, particularly bloggers, vloggers and other content creators, to uphold professionalism and verify information before publication.

“The Ghana Armed Forces once again urges media practitioners, especially content creators and bloggers or vloggers, to be circumspect and crosscheck their facts before going to press,” the statement added.

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