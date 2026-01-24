Constitutional Rights, Cultural Expectations and Community Choice: The Dilemma of East Ayawaso East Be-election

Hajia Amina Adam's decision to contest the Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election has ignited debate across Ghana’s biggest Zongo community. Her announcement on 22 January, barely three weeks after the death of her husband, Honourable Naser Toure Mahama, challenges deeply held expectations about mourning, raises questions about democratic rights, and exposes longstanding tensions about political representation in predominantly religious and culturally sensitive constituencies and Nima is not an exception.

The controversy centres on four intersecting dimensions: constitutional entitlement, moral expectations, community agency, and religious obligations. Understanding how these dimensions interact reveals a structural challenge facing our communities across the nation and this transcends personal choice.

The Constitutional Foundation: Article 94 of Ghana's 1992 Constitution establishes clear qualification criteria for parliamentary candidates. Hajia Amina Adam, assuming she meets citizenship, residency, age, and voter registration requirements, possesses an unambiguous constitutional right to contest this election. Article 41 of the NDC constitution similarly protects her right to seek the party's nomination.

These constitutional provisions exist precisely to prevent arbitrary restrictions on democratic participation. The disqualification criteria are explicit and exhaustive. They cover matters of allegiance, conviction, insanity, electoral offences, and conflicts of interest. Notably absent are provisions concerning mourning periods, family circumstances, or social expectations.

Ghana's democratic institutions, whether internal to parties or national in scope, require consistent application of qualification standards. Selective enforcement based on circumstances not enumerated in governing documents undermines the rule of law. Citizens may find a particular candidacy inappropriate whilst simultaneously defending the candidate's constitutional right to contest. This distinction matters enormously in our collective effort in consolidating our young democracy.

Moral Expectations and Social Norms: The moral critique of Hajia Amina Adam's candidacy reflects genuine cultural values about grief, respect, and appropriate behaviour following a spouse's death. Critics argue that mourning requires withdrawal from public ambition, that genuine grief precludes political manoeuvring, and that seeking her late husband's seat weeks after his burial demonstrates unseemly haste.

However, morality by definition emerges from shared social practices. The same society now questioning Hajia Amina Adam's moral judgment is the society that created and maintained these expectations. Moreover, moral standards vary significantly. Some view her decision as evidence of political over-ambition overriding grief. Others interpret it as commitment to continue her husband's work, honouring his legacy through service rather than withdrawal.

The Islamic concept of 'iddah (the waiting period for widows) typically prescribes four months and ten days of mourning. Hajia Amina Adam's candidacy announcement occurred approximately three weeks after her husband's death. This timeline clearly conflicts with traditional 'iddah observance, lending weight to critics who cite religious obligations.

Yet Islamic jurisprudence acknowledges contextual considerations. The fundamental question becomes whether engaging in political processes constitutes the type of activity prohibited during 'iddah, or whether it falls into permissible categories given the exceptional circumstances of by-election timelines. Reasonably various scholars will differ on this interpretation.

Community Agency and Political Reality: Ayawaso East has returned NDC candidates in every election since 1992. In the 2024 general election, Mahama Naser Toure secured over 22,000 votes against approximately 9,000 for the NPP candidate. This pattern doens not reflect preference. It demonstrates structural political alignment with the NDC.

However, this electoral dominance has not translated into commensurate developmental outcomes. The community continues to face infrastructure deficits, limited economic opportunities, and inadequate public services. Leadership failures have persisted across multiple parliamentary terms, yet electoral patterns remain unchanged.

The current situation presents Ayawaso East with a fundamental choice about political agency. The NDC will select its candidate through internal processes on 7 February 2026. The March 3rd by-election will likely ratify that choice, given historical voting patterns. The community thus faces a question of power distribution: does it accept candidates selected through party mechanisms, or does it assert independent political judgment?

Asserting community agency requires concrete action. Three steps could restore balance:

First, if constituents genuinely oppose Hajia Amina Adam's candidacy, they must field an independent candidate. This transforms protest into political competition, forcing the NDC to earn rather than assume support.

Second, independent candidacy requires substantial resources. Modern Ghanaian elections demand significant financial investment for media, mobilisation, and operations. The community must therefore organise serious fundraising to resource an effective campaign.

Third, successful independent candidacy needs robust organisational infrastructure. This encompasses logistics, strategy, volunteer coordination, voter engagement, and monitoring mechanisms. Building this capacity quickly whilst maintaining unity represents formidable challenge.

These steps assume resources, organisational capacity, and unity that may not exist. Communities facing economic hardship, limited opportunities, and daily survival challenges rarely possess bandwidth for intensive political mobilisation. This reality perpetuates the very power imbalance generating dissatisfaction.

Religious Accountability and Individual Conscience: As a Muslim myself, I recognise Islam as a comprehensive system providing guidance across all life dimensions. Every Muslim bears individual responsibility for interpreting and applying Islamic principles within their specific context.

Hajia Amina Adam's religious obligations rest ultimately between her and Allah. Community members may call her attention to potential violations of 'iddah requirements, may express concern about her religious standing, and may cite relevant Islamic jurisprudence. However, religious accountability does not function through community enforcement of personal spiritual duties.

Islam acknowledges exceptional circumstances requiring temporary suspension of normal obligations. Whether political participation during 'iddah constitutes such an exception remains subject to scholarly interpretation. Different jurists may reach different conclusions based on varying assessments of necessity, public interest, and specific circumstances.

Those who believe Hajia Amina Adam violates Islamic principles can voice this concern respectfully. They cannot, however, enforce religious compliance through political or social pressure. Individual conscience, informed by Islamic knowledge and personal circumstance, must guide such decisions.

After This By-Election: Ayawaso East's deeper challenge transcends this particular candidacy. The constituency must develop sustainable mechanisms for holding political representatives accountable, regardless of party affiliation. This requires moving beyond reactive opposition to specific candidates towards proactive community organisation capable of consistently advocating constituent interests.

Such transformation demands long-term social activism at community level. This activism must mature sufficiently to mobilise effectively, articulate clear priorities, and produce preferred candidates independent of party dominance. Only when communities demonstrate capacity to withhold support from underperforming representatives will political actors pursue community interests with genuine accountability.

The Ayawaso East by-election thus presents both immediate choice and long-term challenge. The immediate question concerns one candidacy. The enduring question concerns community power to shape its own political future.

Issaka Sannie - Farakhan

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