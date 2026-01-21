ADC embarks on unprecedented grassroots mobilization, paving the way for a new Nigeria

In a bold move to galvanize support and assert its presence in the Nigerian political landscape, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has launched an intensive grassroots mobilization campaign, targeting the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Penultimate week, the National Chairman, Senator David Mark and ADC National Coordinator Diaspora, Hon (Barr.) Solomon Dalung, the party's leadership, recently had a strategic meeting with Dr. Oscar Sam Ugoh, Chairman of ADC Ghana Chapter, and Secretary ADC -Diaspora Network, Africa Chaoter with Dr. Diamond Okorie, Secretary Ghana, at the party's ultra-modern headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting underscored the party's commitment to strengthening its presence in Ghana and fostering collaboration with the Nigerian community. "Ghana is significant, which ADC places huge importance especially with the huge Nigerian population in that country," said David Mark.

This development comes on the heels of a nationwide tour by ADC leaders, who have traversed the country, engaging with grassroots supporters and party faithful. The tour, aimed at building a credible alternative to existing political structures, has yielded remarkable results, with thousands flocking to the party's banner.

L -R Barrister Solomon Dalung, Dr Oscar Ugoh, Senator David Mark, Dr Diamond Okorie

Hon (Barr.) Solomon Dalung emphasized the importance of diaspora engagement, urging Nigerians abroad to invest in the party's grassroots structures. "The diaspora must meet the grassroots where they are," he declared, calling on supporters to emulate the model of leaders who have demonstrated commitment to the party's ideals." To make Nigeria work is a task that must be achieved," Solomon says.

The ADC's mobilization drive is anchored on the principles of leadership by example, with a focus on building sustainable structures and igniting hope in every community. As the party prepares for the 2027 elections, its leaders are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for power.

According to Dr. Oscar Ugoh, a seasoned political analyst, "the ADC's bold initiative has sent shockwaves across the Nigerian political landscape, with observers hailing the party's commitment to grassroots engagement. "This is a game-changer. The ADC is building a movement that could reshape Nigerian politics."

As the nation watches with bated breath, the ADC invites all Nigerians to join this movement, built on the principles of integrity, accountability, and a commitment to the Nigerian people.