Bolga Market Robberies: Regional Minister Assures Traders of Enhanced Security

The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Akamugri Donatus Atanga, has assured traders at the Bolgatanga Main Market of strengthened security following two recent armed robbery incidents that left the trading community unsettled.

The Minister gave the assurance during a visit to the market, accompanied by the Upper East Regional Police Commander and the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Roland Ayoo Atanga. The visit was aimed at calming tensions, assessing the situation firsthand, and restoring confidence among traders to conduct their business without fear.

Addressing the traders, Hon. Akamugri Donatus Atanga emphasized that the safety of traders and their goods remains a top priority for government. He announced that security agencies have been directed to intensify police patrols in and around the market, particularly during peak trading hours.

As part of additional measures, the Minister revealed plans to establish a market watchdog committee that will work closely with security agencies. Members of the committee will receive training from the Ghana Police Service to help identify suspicious activities and support ongoing security operations.

He further disclosed that surveillance drones will be deployed periodically to monitor activities within the market, explaining that the use of technology is intended to prevent crime rather than merely respond after incidents occur.

Traders welcomed the intervention and expressed optimism that the enhanced security measures would help curb criminal activities, restore confidence, and ensure a peaceful trading environment at the Bolgatanga Main Market.

Meanwhile, security agencies have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order as investigations into the robbery incidents continue.