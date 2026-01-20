NAiMOS heeds NPP's Gideon Boako’s call, raids galamsey sites in Tano North

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAiMOS) has stepped up operations against illegal mining activities in the Tano North District of the Ahafo Region following calls by the area’s Member of Parliament, Dr Gideon Boako, for urgent action to protect the environment and local livelihoods.

On Monday, January 19, 2026, between 5:00 am and 1:00 pm, NAiMOS carried out an intelligence-led operation targeting illegal mining sites responsible for polluting the River Bisi, a major tributary of the Tano River.

The pollution has had severe consequences for farming communities including Egya Wuradu Kuro, Egya Antwi, and Nana Etufuwaa Kuro.

During the operation, the task force dismantled makeshift mining structures and destroyed equipment used in galamsey activities. These included heavy-duty water pumping machines, gold washing platforms, generators, welding machines, pumping machines, and other tools used to facilitate illegal mining.

Dr Boako had earlier raised concerns in the media about the urgency of removing the illegal miners, warning that continued pollution of the river posed a serious threat to agriculture and the well-being of communities in the area.

Beyond the enforcement exercise, NAiMOS officials engaged farmers and residents to gather intelligence to support future operations and to reassure them of sustained efforts to address environmental degradation.

The Director of Operations at NAiMOS said operations across the Ahafo and Bono regions would continue to restore the Tano River and its tributaries and to protect the livelihoods of affected communities.

Dr Boako commended NAiMOS for its swift response and urged residents to support the fight against illegal mining by reporting all suspected activities to the authorities.