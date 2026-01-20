An Opposition at War With Itself: How the NPP’s Internal Contest Is Squandering Its Relevance

What should have been a moment of reflection and renewal within the New Patriotic Party has instead turned into a bruising public spectacle. As the party heads toward its 31 January flagbearer election, its leading actors appear consumed not by ideas or solutions, but by mutual destruction.

Daily, the Ghanaian public is treated to a torrent of allegations: corruption claims, whispered crimes, factional sins, and personal vendettas. What is conspicuously absent is substance. There is little articulation of what the party truly stands for today, what lessons it has learned from its recent defeat, or how it proposes to govern differently if given another mandate.

This is not merely disappointing; it is deeply troubling for Ghana’s democratic health. A strong democracy depends on a credible, disciplined opposition to keep the government honest and responsive. Many neutral observers had hoped the NPP would regroup after losing power, tidy its internal contradictions, and re-emerge as a serious counterweight. Instead, it is imploding in full public view.

What the party’s contenders appear to forget is that this is only an internal election. The electorate is watching not to choose a president, but to assess character, coherence, and maturity. Every internal accusation amplified today becomes campaign material tomorrow. Every moral indictment exchanged among party elders permanently stains the brand they all claim to be defending.

The damage is already visible. The emergence of the United Party from within the NPP’s ranks is not an accident; it is a warning signal. Senior figures and long-standing members have begun to voice deep unease about the party’s direction, with some openly describing the current leadership culture as a “fake NPP,” far removed from its original values. History suggests that once such language enters mainstream discourse, further fragmentation often follows.

All of this is unfolding at a time when Ghanaians are objectively in a better place than they were during the peak of recent economic turmoil. Stability has returned, confidence is rebuilding, and national debate has shifted from crisis management to consolidation. In such a climate, an opposition that cannot discipline itself, articulate a coherent alternative, or rise above internal vendettas offers little reassurance to the electorate.

From a neutral standpoint, the conclusion is unavoidable. The NPP, as currently constituted, does not look ready to govern. And until it rediscovers purpose, restraint, and internal coherence, one can only hope it remains in opposition—long enough to relearn that politics is about persuasion and responsibility, not perpetual internal warfare.

Democracy is strengthened by competition.

It is weakened by self-inflicted collapse.