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When Age Is Mistaken for Right: Restoring True Respect in Ghana

Feature Article When Age Is Mistaken for Right: Restoring True Respect in Ghana
TUE, 20 JAN 2026

In Ghanaian society, respect for elders is one of our most cherished values. From childhood, we are taught to listen to adults, obey instructions, and never challenge those older than us. This tradition has helped maintain order, unity, and moral discipline for generations. However, over time, this respect has quietly shifted into a dangerous assumption: that an adult is always right simply because he or she is older. This belief, though culturally rooted, is increasingly harming truth, justice, and social progress, and it must stop.

Age is meant to represent experience, not perfection. While elders have lived longer and seen more of life, they remain human—capable of mistakes, bias, misinformation, and even wrongdoing. Yet in many Ghanaian homes, schools, churches, and communities, questioning an adult is treated as disrespect, even when the adult is clearly wrong. Statements like “he is older than you,” “she is your senior,” or “don’t talk back” are often used to silence younger voices, replacing dialogue with fear.

This mindset contradicts both logic and moral responsibility. Wrong does not become right because it comes from an older person. Truth does not lose its value because it is spoken by a younger voice. When society protects adults from correction, it encourages repeated mistakes and shields harmful behavior. In serious cases, it allows abuse, corruption, and injustice to go unchallenged simply because the person responsible is respected by age.

Biblical teaching, which strongly influences Ghanaian values, does not support blind obedience to age. Scripture consistently promotes wisdom, truth, and accountability over seniority. While the Bible honors elders, it never teaches that they are beyond correction. Even respected leaders were corrected when they acted wrongly, and wisdom was often found in unexpected places. Respect in the biblical sense is not silence; it is honesty guided by humility.

Culturally, Ghana already understands this balance, even if it is not always practiced. Traditional sayings encourage correction when someone goes astray, regardless of age. Respect was originally designed to promote learning and moral leadership, not to protect error. Unfortunately, modern practice has reduced respect to submission and disagreement to disrespect.

The cost of this attitude is especially heavy on the younger generation. Many young people grow up afraid to speak, question ideas, or defend themselves. Creativity is suppressed, confidence is weakened, and critical thinking is discouraged. A society that trains its youth to remain silent in the face of obvious wrong prepares itself for stagnation.

True respect and accountability can exist together. Correcting an elder respectfully is not an insult; it is a service. Accepting correction as an adult is not weakness; it is maturity. Authority should come from integrity and wisdom, not age alone.

Ghana does not need to abandon respect for elders. What it needs is to restore the true meaning of respect. Respect should uplift wisdom, not excuse wrongdoing. Age should guide, not dominate. Truth should never bow to seniority. A society grows stronger when everyone young or old us accountable, and when respect walks hand in hand with truth.

Frank Agyekum
Frank Agyekum, © 2026

I’m a chemist and medical laboratory practitioner passionate about writing. I love turning scientific knowledge into clear, engaging content that informs and inspires readers.Column: Frank Agyekum

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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