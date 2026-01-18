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Sun, 18 Jan 2026 Feature Article

Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu: The Man, the Office, and the People of Kebbi

Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu: The Man, the Office, and the People of Kebbi

His Excellency, Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, is a son of the soil whose public life has been shaped by years of struggle on behalf of ordinary people. Even though I do not know him personally, many people across Kebbi State feel a sense of familiarity with him because of his long-standing relationship with workers, teachers, and grassroots communities.

Before becoming Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris was widely known among teachers and civil servants across the state. As former Deputy National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), he stood with people from Birnin Kebbi to Argungu, from Yauri to Zuru. He knew faces, remembered names, and spoke the language of the masses. That closeness earned him trust and respect.

Since assuming office as Governor, some people in Kebbi have expressed concern that access to His Excellency is no longer as easy as it used to be. For many who were accustomed to approaching him freely, this change feels personal. However, it is important for us as citizens of Kebbi State to understand the reality of leadership at this level.

The office of Governor of Kebbi State is guided by strict protocols and security arrangements. These are not meant to distance the Governor from the people but to protect the office and ensure smooth governance. In most cases, it is not the Governor himself who restricts access; rather, it is the responsibility of the system surrounding the office.

Dr. Nasir Idris has made it clear on several occasions that “it is not about me, it is about the office.” This statement reflects the heavy responsibility he now carries on behalf of all Kebbi people farmers, teachers, traders, civil servants, and youths. The same man who once stood openly with workers now serves them from a position that demands structure and order.

For the people of Kebbi State, the true measure of leadership should not be how close one can physically get to the Governor, but how governance improves lives prompt payment of salaries, support for education, security, infrastructure, and development across our local governments.

Dr. Nasir Idris remains a product of the grassroots. Though protocol may create distance, his roots are firmly planted in Kebbi soil. Understanding the difference between the man and the office will help strengthen trust and unity as the state moves forward together.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1080 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Dr. David Iliyasu Ta | 1/19/2026 3:31:27 PM

This is insightful. Governor Nasir Idris is true Comrade, a leader who embodies humility, integrity and Competence.

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