Court orders Black Sherif to pay over GH₵220,500 in rent arrears

The District Court 1 in Adentan Fafraha in the Greater Accra Region has ordered musician Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, to pay GH₵229,500 in outstanding rent for a property he occupies in Accra.

The court granted an order for substituted service after Black Sherif could not be personally reached. Copies of the amended writ, summons, particulars of claim, and hearing notice were posted on the notice board of the court and at the rented property at House No. 4, Recreational Close, NTHC Estate, Adjiriganor, Accra, where he resides.

The suit, filed by Dr Evelyn Esi Awittor, claims that Black Sherif has not paid rent since August 2024, with the outstanding amount accruing interest at the prevailing bank rate until fully settled.

The court also ordered the musician to pay $1,700 per month, converted to Ghana Cedis, until he vacates the premises.

Black Sherif had rented the property as his residence, and the ruling allows legal proceedings to continue despite his absence.

-citinewsroom