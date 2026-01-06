Number 12 exposé caused me irreparable harm — Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has stated that the fallout from the “Number 12” exposé caused him irreparable personal and family harm.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM show on Tuesday, January 6, Nyantakyi reflected on the emotional toll the scandal had on him and his loved ones.

He said the exposure went beyond professional consequences, affecting his personal reputation and relationships.

“My daughter was in school that time, she was in GIS. She was nine, she asked me a question. She said, ‘Daddy, is it true that you are a thief?’ Then I said, ‘Ah, why are you asking this funny question?’ She said she heard it on radio… The damage is irreparable,” he recounted.

The former football administrator, who also served as First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), rose to prominence as one of the most influential figures in African football governance.

His career came to a sudden halt in 2018 following the undercover investigative documentary “Number 12: When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm” by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI.

In the exposé, Nyantakyi was secretly filmed allegedly soliciting money and offering to use his influence within Ghana football and CAF to facilitate business interests.

Even though he was not shown taking cash, the footage sparked public outrage and raised serious ethical and legal concerns, leading to his resignation and subsequent sanctions.

“I don’t have anything against him. He should relax. If his conscience is battling with him, it’s between him and God, I’m not part of his worries,” Nyantakyi said, referring to Anas, the investigative journalist behind the exposé.

The aftermath of the Number 12 exposé saw the dissolution of the GFA by the Ghanaian government, the establishment of a Normalisation Committee to run football affairs, and FIFA banning Nyantakyi from football-related activities; initially for life, later reduced to 15 years on appeal.

The investigation also led to the dismissal, suspension, or banning of several referees and officials.