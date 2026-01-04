Atwima Kwanwoma DCE Breaks Ground for 18 Development Projects Across District

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Kwanwoma, Grace Agyemang Asamoah, has cut the sod for the commencement of 18 development projects in schools and government institutions across the district.

The projects include six-unit and three-unit classroom blocks at Afasiebon and Adjuampong respectively, as well as 16 mechanised boreholes aimed at expanding access to quality education and potable water in beneficiary communities.

Communities set to benefit from the initiative include Afasiebon, Ampapatia, Darko, Nkoranza, Asaago, Aboabokese, Trede, Dentekrom, Apemanim, Nweneso III, Foase, Ahenema Kokoben, Akosomo, Behenase, and Adumasa. Technical and government institutions such as the TVET, Immigration, and Education offices are also beneficiaries.

Speaking at one of the project sites, Madam Asamoah reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of ensuring equitable development across all communities. She added that the Atwima Kwanwoma District would fully benefit from the government’s flagship policies, including the 24-hour economy initiative.

According to the DCE, the projects form part of deliberate efforts to address critical social needs—particularly in education and water supply—to drive socio-economic development in the district.

Residents of the beneficiary communities commended the DCE for initiating the projects, noting that the mechanised boreholes would ease long-standing challenges in accessing potable water, while the new classroom blocks would significantly enhance teaching and learning.

Madam Asamoah appealed to the communities to adopt a strong maintenance culture to ensure the longevity of the facilities once completed.

Opinion leaders also expressed appreciation for the DCE’s commitment to development and pledged full cooperation with contractors to ensure smooth and timely execution of the projects. They cautioned residents, especially the youth, against stealing materials from the project sites, warning that offenders would face the law.

Parents were further urged to advise their children to help protect the projects for the collective benefit of the community.

---Daily Guide