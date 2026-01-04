Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC): Origins and Mandate

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is Nigeria’s main federal agency tasked with combating corruption, financial crimes, and money laundering. It was created to strengthen the country’s legal and institutional framework against economic crime and improve compliance with international standards.

How It Started

Foundation: The EFCC was established by an Act of the Nigerian National Assembly on December 12, 2002, under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Operational Launch: It began work on April 13, 2003 under its first Executive

Chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Purpose: The core mandate is to investigate, prosecute, and penalize economic and financial crime, including money laundering, fraud (notably advance fee fraud “419”), and other illicit financial practices. These powers are drawn from the EFCC Establishment Act and related statutes, including money-laundering laws and financial regulations.

The commission’s creation was partly in response to international pressure notably from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which in the early 2000s had rated Nigeria among countries deemed uncooperative in the global fight against money laundering.

Over the years the EFCC has developed specialized units and expanded its focus to cybercrime, fraud, terrorism financing, and other sophisticated financial offenses.

Successes and Official Narrative

The EFCC highlights several areas of achievement, emphasizing asset recovery and high volumes of convictions in some years:

In 2024, for example, the EFCC reported recovering nearly $500 million in criminal proceeds and securing thousands of convictions the highest since its inception.

It has also seized large amounts of assets, petroleum products, real estate, and corporate holdings linked to illicit activity.

These results are often cited officially as evidence that the agency is fulfilling its mandate and making tangible strides against corruption.

Criticism & Controversy: “Who Is Barking?”

While the EFCC is legally empowered to pursue corruption, its public perception, especially among politicians and civil society, is deeply contested. Critics allege that the agency is sometimes used as a political instrument rather than a genuinely independent anti-corruption body.

Allegations of Political Selectivity

One of the dominant criticisms is that the EFCC targets political opponents and critics of the incumbent administration a practice sometimes described as

selective prosecution or political witch-hunting:

Analysts and academic studies report that opposition figures or those out of favor with the ruling party have often been more aggressively pursued, while politically connected individuals aligned with the government are sometimes shielded.

Such perceptions are heightened when investigations or prosecutions stall after suspects switch allegiance to the ruling party.

Political Interference and Leadership Control

The EFCC’s leadership is appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, which critics say opens the agency to political influence rather than autonomy:

Changes in chairmanship such as removals or reassignments have sometimes coincided with political dynamics, leading observers to question whether personnel shifts are politically motivated.

Studies conclude that structural constraints and lack of independence have undermined the EFCC’s capacity to confront entrenched corruption.

Public Trust and Institutional Challenges

Public commentaries and independent assessments highlight several challenges beyond politics:

Selective enforcement: Critics argue the EFCC pursues low-level targets or symbolic cases while real elites escape thorough investigation.

Internal issues: There have been accusations of corruption, mismanagement, and procedural mistakes within the EFCC itself.

Operational limits: Constraints like insufficient resources, judiciary delays, and inter-agency overlaps further complicate efforts.

Some in the public also see high-profile cultural enforcement (like prosecuting “naira abuse”) as misplaced priorities compared with tackling grand corruption.

Reactions from Those Investigated

Politicians under probe have sometimes framed EFCC actions as “corruption backfiring” or as an attempt to tarnish reputations:

In some media statements, EFCC itself has accused “allegedly corrupt people under investigation” of trying to discredit the Commission.

Governors and other officials facing probes often deny wrongdoing and argue that the agency’s actions are politically motivated.

Conclusion: A Dual Legacy

The EFCC’s existence stems from a legitimate need to address financial crime and improve Nigeria’s global standing, and it has registered measurable achievements in asset recovery and convictions.

However, public debate around the EFCC is highly polarized:

Supporters argue that it is essential in curbing Nigeria’s extensive corruption problem and those prosecutions of powerful figures show its teeth.

Critics — including politicians from opposition parties and some civil society voices — claim it often serves as a political tool influenced by the ruling elite, undermining its independence and public trust.

Whether these criticisms reflect systemic flaws, political manipulation, or a combination of both remains central to ongoing discussions about reforming anti-corruption institutions in Nigeria.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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