Thankfully, There’s None Like Prophet Ebo Noah in Nigeria; Is There?

For all the failings of “pulpit bandits” in Nigeria, it is heartwarming that none of the wolves in sheep’s clothing has perpetrated the sort of barefaced chicanery pulled by the Ghanaian prophet, Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah. It's not that Ghana deserves such individuals as citizens; their institutions are strong enough to rein in scoundrels and bring them to justice. The West African country demonstrated this with the swift arrest of a doomsday prophet who was ripping people off.

Outside their effective system for administering criminal justice, more damage would have been done to the Christian faith if the Ebo Noah Ark sophistry had happened in Nigeria, widely regarded as the global headquarters for Pentecostalism. The Body of Christ in Nigeria already has enough demons to contend with – the same reason many people tried to shush CAN when it recently “majored on the minor”. Had Evans (his Nigerian namesake is currently serving a 21-year jail sentence for kidnapping) been a Nigerian, it would have reinforced the refrain: “Can anything good come out of Nigeria?” That calcifying cynicism would rob people around the world of the mighty works of God via His anointed vessels here.

It isn’t just due to its huge population that Nigeria is home to world-renowned ministers of the Gospel. There was a prophecy by the English missionary, Sydney Granville Elton, who settled in Ilesha, southwest Nigeria, in 1937, and died in 1987. Amidst his monumental impact on Christianity in the country, Pa Elton prophesied that “Nigeria and Nigerians will be known all over the world for corruption. Your name — Nigeria will stink for corruption but after a while, a new phase will come — a phase of righteousness. People from the nations of the earth will hold to a Nigerian and say, we want to follow you to your nation to go and learn righteousness.”

It appears the favourable phase of that prophecy is now being fulfilled with the massive influx of pilgrims from around the world for faith-based encounters hosted in Nigeria. During yesterday’s Crossover Service at the Dominion City Headquarters in Lagos, it was disclosed that the Senior Pastor, Dr David Ogbueli was once invited to speak at the United Nations. However, due to conflicting commitments, he sent one of his lieutenants to deliver his speech at the August gathering. The world has much to learn from Nigerian clerics, per the ways and power of God. It is for this reason that the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria must be tough on members who indulge in unbecoming and despicable acts. But then, I digressed.

Last August, Evans of Ghana broke the internet after claiming to have received a divine warning of a catastrophic three-year rainfall that would wipe out the world, reminiscent of the apocalypse recorded in the book of Genesis. He went on to start making a massive wooden ark in time for the world-ending flood, which he predicted would commence on December 25, 2025. He claimed to have received a divine mandate to build the structure, christened the Ebo Noah Ark, while urging the public to repent ahead of the looming doom.

The Ghanaian prophet reportedly collected donations and monetary deposits from many people, promising them a place inside the ark of God. Amidst the frenzy, the man was seen riding a 2025 Mercedes-Benz worth $89,000, leading discerning minds to attribute the new acquisition to remittances from those who don’t want to perish on doomsday. His subscribers couldn’t even see the irony of Ebo Noah claiming that the world would soon be submerged in a flood, yet purportedly acquiring a wonder on wheels. Where will he then drive the automobile? Inside the ark, probably! Gullible folks desperate to escape eternal damnation couldn’t be bothered about the apparent contradiction. Their feverish interest was buoyed by the media blitz around Ebo’s prophecy, as a countdown and footage of the sprawling ark trended on social media.

People from across Ghana and beyond continued to secure their spots in the ark. Then came the D-day when the rains were to commence, but didn’t. Ebo made a video recording claiming to have had a new vision which revealed that the prophesied flooding was halted by the intense prayers, fasting and consultations with other religious leaders. His new vision also showed that the number of people seeking refuge in the ark from around the world far exceeded its capacity. He therefore had to beg God for more time to build additional arks that would accommodate everyone.

This intervention is inspired by the disclosure that spaces in the ark were globally oversubscribed to the extent that additional ones need to be built. So, people are that gullible! You can be sure to find the elite and the enlightened among the already registered Ebo Noah Ark voyagers. It goes to show that while many are wary of the end of the age and rapture, they would rather devise their own means of safety rather than follow the free path laid by God for salvation.

Before using scriptures to clear the fog, it should be clear to all by now that Evans is a fraud. If still in doubt, his arrest by law enforcement agents should be convincing. The Ghana Police Service, in a statement, explained that Evans Eshun was arrested as part of efforts to curb the spread of online content and public statements “capable of causing fear, panic or disorder.” It added that security agencies in the country had warned individuals making public declarations and prophecies that could cause fear or public disorder.

People fall for this kind of scheme because they don’t understand scripture, particularly the parallel between the Old Testament and the New Testament. The former is essentially a metaphor for the latter. Paul the Apostle said this much in Hebrews 10:1. The story in Genesis 6:13-9:29 epitomises Jesus Christ and his salvation of humanity. He is the Noah's Ark that preserves souls (people who accept or believe in him) from eternal destruction. It’s an allegory to events leading up to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ and the rapture of the saints. As it was when Noah's contemporaries refused to believe and ended up destroyed, so it will be with the Lord's return - a sure advent that nobody knows when it will happen.

The Ark symbolises Jesus, whose outstretched arms invite sinners to embrace his righteousness and be saved. The basic requirement is for them to believe in Jesus’ resurrection and confess him as their Lord and personal saviour. The self-styled Ghanaian prophet and his customers missed the very essence of the Noah story by attempting its literal re-enactment. It is way deeper than that. The Bible is foolproof and has stood the test of time because its verses cannot be connoted or denoted. All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching the truth, rebuking error, correcting faults, and giving instruction for right living, not to intimidate or despoil!

Mysteries in the Old Testament can only be decoded through the light of the New Testament. Mercifully, the Holy Spirit - a gift that comes with becoming born again - helps the believer to connect these dots. This is why a typical saint cannot be deceived by Ebo Noah and his kindred spirit in Nigeria. “When He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come.” (John 16:13 NKJV).

Happy New Year!

VIS Ugochukwu, a Sage, Poet and Storyteller, can be reached on X @sylvesugwuanyi