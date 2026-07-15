'Nobody is above arrest in this country' – Erastus Asare Donkor reacts to Miracles Aboagye’s arrest

Investigative journalist Erastus Asare Donkor has said the arrest of New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Dennis Miracles Aboagye should not be framed as political persecution.

Reacting to the arrest and subsequent release of Miracles Aboagye by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Erastus said every suspect has the right to legal representation but must allow the law to take its course.

“If today I have been arrested for a crime, the best my family can do for me is get me a good lawyer, find out if I am okay and allow the law to take its course,” he said.

He added that he believes Miracles Aboagye remains innocent until proven guilty but disagreed with attempts to portray the arrest as political witch-hunting.

“Personally, I believe Miracles Aboagye is innocent until proven guilty. He has a right to a lawyer and all the other rights available to suspects,” Erastus stated.

“But to mass up and try to equate his arrest to political witch hunting is not only foolish, it is highly unpatriotic and smacks of ignorance and backwardness,” he added.

Erastus said no political party or individual should be considered above the law.

“It is just trying to say that Miracles is above the law and cannot be arrested, or NPP or NDC people are above the law and cannot be arrested. Nobody is above arrest in this country,” he said.

-mynewsgh