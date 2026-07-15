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'You can't waste 8years of my life with 7 abortions; It’s either you marry me or settle me' – Lady confronts boyfriend

  Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Social News You cant waste 8years of my life with 7 abortions; It’s either you marry me or settle me – Lady confronts boyfriend
WED, 15 JUL 2026

A lady has confronted her boyfriend in public over his decision to end their eight-year relationship, demanding that he either marry her or compensate her for the years they spent together.

In a video circulating online, the lady was heard telling the man that she was not ready to walk away from the relationship without accountability.

“This one you’re saying, you are telling yourself. You see this relationship, you are not going to leave me and I’m not leaving you. You are done how, after eight years of relationship?” she said.

She described the relationship as a serious commitment and questioned why it should end after so many years.

“See this relationship is do or die. It’s either you marry me or you settle me. You cannot waste eight years of my life for nothing,” she added.

During the confrontation, she also made allegations about events that occurred during their relationship, including claims that he had assaulted her, pressured her into abortions and owed her money.

“All those abortions you made me do, you’ll settle me. Eight years with seven abortions, you cannot waste my life for nothing. Even that my N300,000 you must give me back,” she said.

Watch video below:

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