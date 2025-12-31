Ghana will be a beautiful country if corruption is defeated — Samson Lardy

Media and legal practitioner Samson Lardy Anyenini has expressed concern about the heavy toll corruption continues to take on Ghana’s development and quality of life.

Ghana is estimated to lose about US$3 billion annually through corruption and financial misappropriation, even as many communities struggle with poor roads, lack of potable water and inadequate social amenities.

According to him, defeating corruption could free up enough resources to transform rural livelihoods and accelerate national development.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews on Tuesday, December 30, Lardy Anyenini said he finds it fulfilling to be involved in drafting a new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan to tackle what he deems as Ghana’s biggest setback.

“If we are able to reduce corruption and cut it to the barest, this country can be the beautiful country that we all envisage,” he said.

He explained that the financial losses attributed to corruption translate directly into stalled infrastructure and lost opportunities for ordinary citizens, particularly those in rural areas.

“When people say we are losing over three billion US dollars every year, that is not just a figure; that is first-class road networks to villages, food moving from farms to the city, and hundreds of dams we keep talking about,” Anyenini added.

He expressed hope that the new anti-corruption plan, being prepared by a 60-member team, will help reverse the trend and ensure public resources are used for the benefit of all Ghanaians.