Five-year presidential term proposal ‘good’ – Asante Akim Central MP

Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central and ranking member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has expressed support for the Constitutional Review Committee’s (CRC) proposal to extend the presidential term from four to five years.

Speaking on Metro TV’s News Night on Monday, December 22, 2025, Anyimadu-Antwi said the move would give governments sufficient time to implement policies and be held accountable for their performance.

“I think five years is a good time for any government either to be effective or for us to see the non-performance of that government. So personally, I’m in for it,” he said.

He explained that under the current four-year term, presidents have very little time to implement their policies before preparing the next budget.

“The first time you read the budget, you don’t have a full year…by November, you have to read the second budget. So it’s such a short time,” he said.

The Constitutional Review Committee report, presented to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, recommends a five-year term to allow presidents to “design, implement, and consolidate long-term national policies without the constant pressure of frequent election cycles,” according to the Committee Chairman, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh.

Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi also spoke in favor of reducing the minimum age for presidential candidates from 40 to 30.

He argued that younger leaders can bring fresh perspectives and drive national progress.

“The youth is leading this country…If you are 30 years and you qualify to be the leader of the country, if you have the resources to lead the country…so be it,” he said, citing examples of youthful leadership abroad.

However, not everyone agreed with lowering the age limit. Hassan Ayariga, founder of the All People’s Congress, said reducing it to 30 could put the country in the hands of individuals who lack sufficient experience.

“Most students, most of our children, even finish school…at 30 some of them are still starting life and beginning to experience it. We will not want to put the country in the hands of young people who have not experienced and who are less knowledgeable about politics,” he told Metro TV.

Hassan Ayariga suggested keeping the minimum age at 40 while grooming younger leaders to take up roles as ministers, MPs, and DCEs, giving them experience before contesting the presidency.