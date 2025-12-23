GPRTU Ho Branch 8 honors outstanding members

The Ho Branch 8 of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union has honoured three outstanding workers at its maiden awards ceremony held on December 22, 2025, at the Ho Main Station.

The ceremony, led by the Branch Chairman, Francis Aba, recognised exceptional competence, discipline and dedication among members of the union. The event was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, the National Road Safety Authority, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the National Insurance Commission.

The award recipients were Narh Kwadjo, who won Best Driver, Prosper Agbavor, awarded Best Porter, and Manfred Addor, recognised as the Longest Serving Porter.

Mr Narh Kwadjo, popularly known as Fear God, received the Best Driver award in recognition of more than 20 years of driving experience and over 7 years of dedicated service with GPRTU Ho Branch 8. He currently operates two vehicles on the Ho Medina route and maintained a clean record throughout 2025, with no reported accidents or complaints. He was presented with a Nasco freezer and a citation of honour.

Prosper Agbavor was named Best Porter for his commitment and hardworking attitude, while Manfred Addor received the Longest Serving Porter award in appreciation of his loyalty and years of service to the branch.

The awards ceremony was organised to motivate members to uphold high standards of professionalism and service delivery. Mr Aba commended the awardees and encouraged all members to work together in unity and peace to strengthen the union.

In a citation presented to Mr Kwadjo, the chairman praised his dedication, discipline and professionalism, noting that his commitment to safety, punctuality and quality service had distinguished him among his peers and contributed positively to the image of GPRTU.

The District Chief Executive for Ho West, Francis Dusey, who attended the ceremony, lauded the initiative and described it as an effective way of motivating workers. He praised the leadership of the Branch Chairman and urged other branches to emulate the example, noting that such recognition could produce positive results across the transport sector.

Mr Dusey also cautioned drivers to prioritise safety, especially during the Christmas season. He advised against overspeeding and drink driving, urging drivers to rest when tired and to value life above the pressure to make multiple trips.

Senior Technical Engineer at the DVLA Volta Regional Office, Charles Owusu Boakye, reminded drivers to renew their licences and roadworthiness certificates on time. He encouraged drivers to visit DVLA offices directly rather than relying on middlemen, stressing that genuine documentation is essential to avoid challenges, particularly with insurance claims.

Mr Boakye further emphasised road safety, advising drivers to avoid speeding and to remember that a good driver is one who arrives home safely with passengers intact. He noted that drivers carry responsibilities to their families and should therefore act responsibly on the road.

The event marked a significant milestone for GPRTU Ho Branch 8, reinforcing a culture of excellence, safety and recognition of hard work among its members.