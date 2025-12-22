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Mon, 22 Dec 2025 General News

Crystal Rose Ambassador Hotel marks 25years with grand reopening in Kumasi

By Enock Akonnor
Crystal Rose Ambassador Hotel marks 25years with grand reopening in Kumasi

The Crystal Rose Ambassador Hotel on Saturday, December 20, 2025, etched its name into Kumasi’s hospitality history as it celebrated its 25th anniversary alongside the grand reopening of the facility following an extensive refurbishment.

The silver jubilee celebration, held under the theme “25 Years of Excellence and a New Dawn in Hospitality,” was marked by joy, admiration, and renewed pride as the newly transformed hotel was officially unveiled amid impressive fanfare.

Adding royal prestige and deep cultural significance to the occasion was a distinguished delegation of Amanhene and Mansihene representing His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.

The event drew an impressive array of high-profile personalities from government, security services, education, tourism, and the corporate sector, underscoring the hotel’s stature within the region’s hospitality ecosystem.

Among the dignitaries present were the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Osei Akoto; the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Dr. Amankwah; the Deputy Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (CSR and Industry Relations); representatives from T-TEL Ghana; as well as officials from various state agencies and corporate institutions.

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Hon. Akwasi Konadu, was also in attendance, alongside other notable guests.

Guests were visibly impressed as they toured the revamped facility, with many describing the transformation as breathtaking.

The extensive renovation has repositioned the Crystal Rose Ambassador Hotel as a modern hospitality destination, reflecting Kumasi’s growing status as a vibrant metropolitan city.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Rose Ambassador Hotel, Ms. Rose Hamilton, described the celebration as another remarkable chapter in the hotel’s journey of impact and excellence within the hospitality industry.

She noted that the hotel’s current state and enhanced service offerings are poised to serve as a catalyst for the growth of the hospitality industry in Kumasi and beyond.

Ms. Hamilton further emphasized that Ghana’s growing international recognition, evidenced by the increasing influx of global travelers for business and tourism demands continuous upgrades and improved service delivery from industry players.

She reaffirmed her commitment to advancing tourism in Ghana through improved service quality, the integration of local culture and sustainability, and the strategic use of technology to enhance marketing and guest experiences.

The renovated hotel now offers a serene and welcoming atmosphere, tastefully designed rooms, state-of-the-art conference and meeting facilities, a well-stocked bar, and a beautifully curated restaurant.

The ambience seamlessly blends comfort, class, and functionality, making the hotel an ideal destination for families, corporate events, conferences, leisure stays, and festive getaways.

As Ghana enters a season of celebration and togetherness, the Crystal Rose Ambassador Hotel stands not merely as a place of accommodation but as a complete hospitality experience.

The silver jubilee celebration is a testament to the hotel’s vision, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence over the past 25 years. Beyond reflecting on past achievements, the anniversary also signals a bold readiness for the future.

With its renewed outlook and upgraded facilities, the Crystal Rose Ambassador Hotel is well-positioned to continue setting benchmarks, creating lasting memories, and redefining hospitality in Kumasi and beyond.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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