Franklin Cudjoe urges Mahama to crack down on NDC figures linked to galamsey

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to take decisive action against members of the National Democratic Congress allegedly involved in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking in an interview with Selorm Adonoo on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, December 20, Mr Cudjoe warned that entrenched interests within the political system are frustrating efforts to bring the practice to an end.

“It’s a vested interest. Those who are benefiting are partaking in this illegal trade. I feel very sad that this still continuing. I hope that we will find common sense one of these days and say enough is enough,” he said.

Mr Cudjoe expressed confidence in President Mahama’s personal desire to end galamsey but insisted that success would depend on confronting actors within the ruling party who profit from the activity.

“I believe President Mahama really wants to stop this. Right? If indeed he wants to stop it, he should look out for those vested interests within the party [NDC] who are behind and making this thing continue as a lucrative business,” he added.

He also raised concerns about reports of some Members of Parliament visiting mining sites under the claim that the lands belonged to their families, stressing that legislative changes alone would not solve the problem.

“I worry greatly that some MPs have been named to have visited some lands that they thought belonged to their parents. We can repeal all the laws we want, but if we don’t follow it up with real action, I don’t think this thing can be solved any moment from now,” he stated.

Mr Cudjoe called for stronger accountability measures, proposing that the President introduce clear performance benchmarks for his appointees involved in the fight against illegal mining.

“Seriously, the President’s team must wake up and start doing some serious work. Maybe he should set KPIs on NAIMOS, sector ministers, if they don’t get this done within a certain period, then we can question them and probably ask them to leave their positions,” he said.

His comments come in the wake of the government’s decision to revoke Legislative Instrument 2462 on December 10, 2025. The Environmental Protection Mining in Forest Reserves Revocation Instrument 2025 was laid in Parliament by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, as part of renewed efforts to tackle illegal mining.

While the repeal has been welcomed as a sign of commitment to protecting the environment, critics such as Mr Cudjoe argue that only firm enforcement and political accountability will deliver lasting results.