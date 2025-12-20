ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Why BBC Hausa Sounds “Silent” in Ghana and Cameroon

Feature Article Why BBC Hausa Sounds “Silent” in Ghana and Cameroon
SAT, 20 DEC 2025

BBC Hausa has long been an important source of news for Hausa-speaking audiences across West and Central Africa, including Ghana and Cameroon. Many listeners rely on it through FM partner stations, not only via the internet or shortwave. Recently, however, listeners and some FM stations have noticed that BBC Hausa reports from Ghana and Cameroon are missing or silent, raising concerns about what is happening.

BBC Hausa has not officially shut down
There is no confirmed report that the BBC has closed its Hausa service or deliberately stopped coverage of Ghana or Cameroon. BBC Hausa is still active online and continues to publish news and audio content.
This means the silence is not the same as a shutdown.

BBC Hausa relies on local FM partners
In many countries, BBC Hausa does not broadcast directly. Instead, it depends on local FM stations to relay its daily news bulletins.
If:
a local FM station stops receiving the feed, the relay agreement expires,
or technical equipment fails, listeners will hear nothing, even though BBC Hausa is still producing content. This is one of the most common reasons for “silence”.

Possible technical or operational issues
The absence of reports from Ghana and Cameroon may be caused by:
Transmission or satellite feed problems
Internet connectivity issues affecting audio delivery to FM partners
Studio or correspondent re-assignment, where reporters are temporarily moved to cover higher-priority regions
Cost-cutting or restructuring, which has affected many international media organizations, including the BBC World Service in recent years
Such changes are often not announced publicly, especially when they are internal or temporary.

Silence does not always mean censorship
Unlike some countries where BBC services have been officially suspended by governments, there is no public evidence that Ghana or Cameroon has banned BBC Hausa.
However, local regulatory, commercial, or political pressures can still affect:
how often FM stations carry foreign news, or whether they continue partnerships quietly.

Shift toward digital platforms
BBC World Service is increasingly focusing on online and mobile audiences. As a result:

FM relays may be reduced priority may be given to digital publishing rather than country-specific radio reporting
This shift affects listeners who depend mainly on FM radio.

What listeners and FM stations can do
Check whether the FM station still has an active BBC relay agreement
Encourage stations to confirm feed availability
Use BBC Hausa online platforms (website, app, social media audio)
Monitor shortwave schedules if available

Conclusion
The silence of BBC Hausa in Ghana and Cameroon does not mean the service has ended. It is most likely due to technical issues, relay problems, or internal operational changes, not an official shutdown. Until the BBC makes a clear statement, the situation should be seen as temporary or structural, not permanent.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1427 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1427)

More

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Accountability In Governance Has Become Optional — That Is The Dilemma Accountability In Governance Has Become Optional — That Is The Dilemma

2 hours ago

Finance Ministry fiscal controls stalled GARID flood project — Asenso Boakye Finance Ministry fiscal controls stalled GARID flood project — Asenso Boakye

2 hours ago

Its shameful Ghana has still not been able to address flood crisis — Akim Swedru MP It's shameful Ghana has still not been able to address flood crisis — Akim Swedr...

2 hours ago

WHO declares hantavirus outbreak linked to cruise ship over WHO declares hantavirus outbreak linked to cruise ship over

2 hours ago

Mahama who is supposed to act on flooding is now complaining — Kwasi Kwarteng Mahama who is supposed to act on flooding is now complaining — Kwasi Kwarteng

3 hours ago

High Court dismisses no case submission in $2million Accra SkyTrain trial, ordering former GIIF officials to open defence High Court dismisses 'no case' submission in $2million Accra SkyTrain trial, ord...

4 hours ago

Flooded streets in Katesh, Tanzania, on 3 December 2023. More than a third of the World Banks climate lending last year went to projects in Africa. - AP World Bank drops climate funding target, raising fears for Africa

4 hours ago

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Supreme Court unanimously dismisses challenges to Torkornoo's removal process

5 hours ago

TOR rules out immediate removal of refinery margin citing debt burden TOR rules out immediate removal of refinery margin citing debt burden  

5 hours ago

GES debunks viral claims of flood-damaged WASSCE papers GES debunks viral claims of flood-damaged WASSCE papers

Just in....
body-container-line