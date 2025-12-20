Why BBC Hausa Sounds “Silent” in Ghana and Cameroon

BBC Hausa has long been an important source of news for Hausa-speaking audiences across West and Central Africa, including Ghana and Cameroon. Many listeners rely on it through FM partner stations, not only via the internet or shortwave. Recently, however, listeners and some FM stations have noticed that BBC Hausa reports from Ghana and Cameroon are missing or silent, raising concerns about what is happening.

BBC Hausa has not officially shut down

There is no confirmed report that the BBC has closed its Hausa service or deliberately stopped coverage of Ghana or Cameroon. BBC Hausa is still active online and continues to publish news and audio content.

This means the silence is not the same as a shutdown.

BBC Hausa relies on local FM partners

In many countries, BBC Hausa does not broadcast directly. Instead, it depends on local FM stations to relay its daily news bulletins.

If:

a local FM station stops receiving the feed, the relay agreement expires,

or technical equipment fails, listeners will hear nothing, even though BBC Hausa is still producing content. This is one of the most common reasons for “silence”.

Possible technical or operational issues

The absence of reports from Ghana and Cameroon may be caused by:

Transmission or satellite feed problems

Internet connectivity issues affecting audio delivery to FM partners

Studio or correspondent re-assignment, where reporters are temporarily moved to cover higher-priority regions

Cost-cutting or restructuring, which has affected many international media organizations, including the BBC World Service in recent years

Such changes are often not announced publicly, especially when they are internal or temporary.

Silence does not always mean censorship

Unlike some countries where BBC services have been officially suspended by governments, there is no public evidence that Ghana or Cameroon has banned BBC Hausa.

However, local regulatory, commercial, or political pressures can still affect:

how often FM stations carry foreign news, or whether they continue partnerships quietly.

Shift toward digital platforms

BBC World Service is increasingly focusing on online and mobile audiences. As a result:

FM relays may be reduced priority may be given to digital publishing rather than country-specific radio reporting

This shift affects listeners who depend mainly on FM radio.

What listeners and FM stations can do

Check whether the FM station still has an active BBC relay agreement

Encourage stations to confirm feed availability

Use BBC Hausa online platforms (website, app, social media audio)

Monitor shortwave schedules if available

Conclusion

The silence of BBC Hausa in Ghana and Cameroon does not mean the service has ended. It is most likely due to technical issues, relay problems, or internal operational changes, not an official shutdown. Until the BBC makes a clear statement, the situation should be seen as temporary or structural, not permanent.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

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