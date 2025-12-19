68 Africans deported from Ashanti Region over criminal activities — Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, says 68 foreign nationals from across Africa have been deported from the region following their involvement in criminal activities.

The deportations followed various court rulings linked to offences including Q-Net-related fraud, prostitution and other criminal acts.

Those deported comprise 42 Nigerians, 13 Cameroonians, three Ivorians, three Burkinabe nationals and seven Beninese.

Dr Amoakohene said the exercise formed part of efforts to enforce Ghana’s immigration laws and safeguard public order in the region.

He commended the Ghana Immigration Service for what he described as its professionalism and respect for due process.

“I commend the Ghana Immigration Service for its professionalism, diligence and firm commitment to enforcing our immigration laws while upholding due process and human dignity,” the Regional Minister said.

He added that the collaboration between the Immigration Service, the courts and other security agencies continues to enhance public safety, protect vulnerable persons and preserve law and order in the Ashanti Region.