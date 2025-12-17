Controller clears two delayed November teacher allowances with December pay

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has processed and paid two categories of teacher allowances that were initially scheduled for November.

The payments follow the resolution of a technical hitch that disrupted the final payroll run and delayed the allowances.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 17, and signed by Deputy Education Minister Clement Apaak, the Ministry noted that all outstanding amounts have now been cleared.

“The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has finished processing and paying the two types of teacher allowances planned for November 2025,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry explained that the delay was caused by an unforeseen technical challenge during the payroll process, which has since been resolved to allow for the payments to go through.

“The Ministry of Education apologizes to all affected teachers for the delay and any inconvenience it may have caused. We deeply appreciate the patience, understanding, and continued dedication of our teachers,” the statement added.

The Ministry further assured that it will continue to work closely with the CAGD and other stakeholders to strengthen payroll systems and prevent similar challenges in the future.