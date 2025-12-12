Parliament approves GETFund amendment Bill to strengthen free education financing

Parliament has unanimously passed the Ghana Education Trust Fund Amendment Bill, 2025, paving the way for stronger and more sustainable financing for Ghana’s free secondary and tertiary education programmes.

The amendment expands the responsibilities of the Ghana Education Trust Fund and introduces new measures to support persons with disabilities and learners with special needs. It updates Act 581 of 2000, the law that first created the fund, and reinforces its role in meeting the growing demands of the education sector.

The revised law provides assured financial backing for free secondary education, improves access to tertiary education for persons with disabilities, and strengthens investment in inclusive learning facilities. It also proposes making the GETFund levy an input tax deductible, a measure designed to encourage more private sector participation.

Debate on the Bill highlighted the increasing strain on infrastructure and resources as Ghana’s education system continues to expand. Legislators noted that although the GETFund has played a key role in building schools and enhancing facilities across the country, the current structure is no longer adequate for the scale of demand.

Presenting the amendment, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the reforms would provide a lasting legal basis for funding free secondary education, address persistent infrastructural gaps, and promote greater inclusivity. He added that the enhanced fund would reduce the financial burden on families, improve attendance, and support better learning outcomes, especially for students with disabilities and those with special needs.

While the Minority supported the Bill, some members used the debate to acknowledge the previous administration for starting the Free Senior High School policy. They argued that national progress requires recognising earlier contributions. The Majority maintained that the amendment is crucial for securing the long term future of free education and provides the framework needed to protect and expand ongoing reforms.

The passage of the Bill marks a significant step toward creating a stable, inclusive and sustainable education financing system for the country.