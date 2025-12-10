ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 10 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Ghana Government Finally Approves Abolition of COVID-19 Levy, Bringing Relief to Citizens

Ghana Government Finally Approves Abolition of COVID-19 Levy, Bringing Relief to Citizens

The President of Ghana has officially approved the abolishment of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, signing an Act to repeal the measure introduced in 2021. This move, which comes as part of a broader fiscal strategy and Value Added Tax (VAT) reform agenda, is intended to provide significant financial relief to Ghanaian households and businesses.

​A Promise Fulfilled: Scrapping the Pandemic-Era Tax

​The decision to scrap the COVID-19 Levy fulfills a key campaign promise and marks a significant step in the government's plan to ease the cost of living and doing business in Ghana. The levy, which imposed a one percent charge on the supply of goods and services, was initially instituted to raise revenue for pandemic recovery and the maintenance of essential healthcare infrastructure.

​Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced the measure, which is part of the proposals within the 2026 Budget Statement. The government projects that the abolition of the levy will "give back" an estimated GH₵5.7 billion (or GH₵3.7 billion, according to some reports) to businesses and individuals in 2026 alone.

​Broader VAT Reform and Economic Impact
​The abolition of the COVID-19 Levy is not an isolated measure but is integrated into a sweeping overhaul of the nation's VAT system, which aims to make the tax regime simpler, more equitable, and growth-oriented.

​Key components of the overall tax reform package include:

​Reduction in the Effective VAT Rate: The effective VAT rate is expected to be reduced, easing the overall tax burden on consumers and businesses.

​Increased VAT Registration Threshold: The threshold for mandatory VAT compliance has been raised significantly, from GH₵200,000 to GH₵750,000, relieving thousands of micro and small enterprises from heavy administrative and compliance burdens.

​Decoupling of GETFund and NHIL: The government is reversing a previous measure, making both the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) eligible for input tax deductions again.

​Looking Ahead
​By scrapping the COVID-19 Levy and implementing the comprehensive VAT reforms, the government is signalling its commitment to a post-pandemic economic recovery centered on stimulating private sector growth and alleviating household financial pressure. The Finance Minister has expressed confidence that these changes will help restore investor confidence, ease inflationary pressures, and support Ghana's long-term economic development goals, which includes a forecast of at least 4.8 percent GDP growth next year.

​The passing of the Act formally abolishing the levy is seen by many as a tangible measure to improve the financial well-being of Ghanaians at a critical time for the economy.

Issah Adam
Issah Adam, © 2025

This Author has published 27 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Issah Adam

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (27)

More

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

PURC increases electricity and water tariffs effective July 1 PURC increases electricity and water tariffs effective July 1

49 minutes ago

GWL charges customer over GH¢74,000 for illegal reconnection GWL charges customer over GH¢74,000 for illegal reconnection

49 minutes ago

Interior Ministry suspends Kantanka Security Services licence over Adwoa Safo shooting incident Interior Ministry suspends Kantanka Security Services licence over Adwoa Safo sh...

49 minutes ago

Torrential rainswreak havoc inCentral Region as 18killed,hundreds affected, 58 buildings collapse Torrential rains wreak havoc in Central Region as 18 killed, hundreds affected, ...

49 minutes ago

Police invite Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over Kwabenya shooting incident Police invite Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over Kwabenya shooting incident

1 hour ago

Mr. Mohammed Yakubu Biakoye NPP Vice Chairman commends Agbodza, demands urgent fixing of deteriorati...

2 hours ago

Pregnant mother of three hospitalised after alleged assault by husband Pregnant mother of three hospitalised after alleged assault by husband

2 hours ago

Senior student allegedly slaps Junior repeatedly over missing mobile phone at Nchiraa SHS Senior student allegedly slaps Junior repeatedly over missing mobile phone at Nc...

2 hours ago

There was no gun in Adwoa Safo’s car, I saw more than 30 bullet holes on her car” – Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr narrates shooting incident There was no gun in Adwoa Safo’s car, I saw more than 30 bullet holes on her car...

2 hours ago

NPP Bantama Chairman, Vice Chairman arrested after clash over constituency album at party office NPP Bantama Chairman, Vice Chairman arrested after clash over constituency album...

Just in....
body-container-line