ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IMEC Expands Toward South Asia: A New Development Corridor Driven by the Abraham Accords

Special interview with Samuel Shay, Entrepreneur and senior economic advisor to the Abraham Accords Treaty
Feature Article IMEC Expands Toward South Asia: A New Development Corridor Driven by the Abraham Accords
MON, 08 DEC 2025

In recent months, the IMEC framework has entered a transformative phase, evolving from an intercontinental trade corridor into a broader development engine that now aims to include some of the poorest nations in South Asia. Cambodia, Nepal, Bangladesh and other vulnerable countries stand at the center of a new proposal led by Samuel Shay, one of the most active regional architects of economic cooperation under the Abraham Accords.

Shay argues that the global food-security crisis, combined with structural poverty across South Asia, demands a new regional model. According to him, the next stage of IMEC must become a platform not only for transportation and trade, but also for agriculture, livestock development and long term food resilience. Integrating these nations into the IMEC network would, in his view, create the missing bridge between advanced Middle Eastern capabilities and the vast human potential of South Asia.

The idea is gaining traction. Countries already involved in IMEC, particularly Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and India, possess leading technologies in desert agriculture, water management, smart irrigation, cold chain logistics and food production systems. Extending this ecosystem to Cambodia or Nepal could help stabilize millions who face recurring crop failures and food shortages. Shay emphasizes that this is not charity: it is a strategic partnership that can lift entire regions into a shared growth cycle.

Within the framework he is promoting, the expanded IMEC would establish agricultural development hubs, livestock improvement centers, and regional food security programs. These would combine Israeli precision agriculture, Gulf financing capabilities, Indian market access and local workforce training in South Asia. Such a structure, he says, would turn IMEC into one of the most innovative development corridors operating today.

Shay confirms that he is already advancing diplomatic and professional channels to bring these countries into the conversation. His model includes joint task forces, feasibility assessments, and national development plans tailored to each participating country. The goal is to provide every nation a clear entry point into IMEC while ensuring that their agricultural and nutritional needs are met through modern, scalable systems.

Experts following the initiative view this as a natural extension of the Abraham Accords. The political stability created over the past years now serves as a foundation for long horizon economic projects that reach far beyond the Middle East. Linking the Gulf, the Levant, India and Southeast Asia into a single cooperative structure could, they believe, create one of the largest development zones worldwide.

If successful, the expanded IMEC would reshape the regional balance by connecting food production centers, technology providers, transportation networks and emerging economies into an integrated system. For countries such as Bangladesh or Cambodia, this could mark the first real opportunity in decades to join a sustainable economic cycle instead of remaining trapped in crisis-driven agriculture.

For Shay, who has positioned himself at the intersection of diplomacy, infrastructure and regional development, the mission is clear: “If IMEC is to reach its full potential, it must include those who need it the most. This is how we turn a transport corridor into a growth corridor, and a regional project into a global one.”

Original article by Samuel Shay, developer and economic advisor for the Abraham Accord treaty.

Norit Genosar NTD news
Norit Genosar NTD news, © 2025

This Author has published 38 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Norit Genosar NTD news

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (38)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

What power do you have to collapse NPP you did not build? – Awal Mohammed jabs Ken Agyapong 'What power do you have to collapse NPP you did not build?' – Awal Mohammed jabs...

2 hours ago

Chaos at Central University as vendors demand refunds after SRC Week cancellation Chaos at Central University as vendors demand refunds after SRC Week cancellatio...

3 hours ago

I cannot trust that Sedina Tamakloe is in custody — Manasseh I cannot trust that Sedina Tamakloe is in custody — Manasseh

3 hours ago

GMet issues severe weather alert for Northern Ghana as heavy rainstorm approaches GMet issues severe weather alert for Northern Ghana as heavy rainstorm approache...

3 hours ago

Friday heavydownpourinundates Cape Coast, wreaks havoc Friday heavy downpour inundates Cape Coast, wreaks havoc

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Ken Ofori-Atta is the first Ghanaian minister to use sickness to flee from accou...

3 hours ago

Family demands justice for 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, killed in Binaba Family demands justice for 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, killed in Binaba

3 hours ago

Trump cuts HIV funding to South Africa Trump cuts HIV funding to South Africa

3 hours ago

88 dilapidated buildings marked for demolition in Sekondi-Takoradi 88 dilapidated buildings marked for demolition in Sekondi-Takoradi

3 hours ago

Police crack suspected robbery network in Ashanti South, two suspects killed in alleged gun battle Police crack suspected robbery network in Ashanti South, two suspects killed in ...

Just in....
body-container-line