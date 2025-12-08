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Mon, 08 Dec 2025 Crime & Punishment

WN/R: Five suspected robbers arrested after police operation in Sefwi Bekwai

  Mon, 08 Dec 2025
WN/R: Five suspected robbers arrested after police operation in Sefwi Bekwai

The Ghana Police Service has arrested five suspected armed robbers believed to be responsible for a string of robberies in Sefwi Bekwai and nearby communities.

The Western North Regional Police Command picked up the suspects — 20-year-old Iddrisu Abdalla, 21-year-old Abdul Rahaman Abubakar, 19-year-old Okasha Mohammed, 24-year-old Toffic Bawa, and 35-year-old Richard Gyapong — during an intelligence-driven operation.

According to a police statement, officers intercepted three of the suspects who were riding an unregistered motorbike in the Bekwai area. The riders refused to stop when they reached the Mpesiem Snap Checkpoint, sparking a pursuit that ended in their arrest.

A follow-up search of their residences uncovered a backpack containing talismans, a face mask, and several finger rings. Police believe the items were being used to facilitate criminal acts.

Preliminary investigations have connected all five suspects to multiple robbery incidents reported in the Sefwi Bekwai enclave. They are currently in police custody assisting investigators.

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