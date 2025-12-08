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This is why Dzodze-Penyi SHS headmaster has been ordered to step aside over misconduct allegations

  Mon, 08 Dec 2025
Education This is why Dzodze-Penyi SHS headmaster has been ordered to step aside over misconduct allegations
MON, 08 DEC 2025

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered the immediate stepping aside of Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School Headmaster, Mr. Joshua Vidzro, following allegations of sexual misconduct involving female students.

The directive, issued on Saturday, December 6, 2025, is aimed at preserving the integrity of ongoing investigations and preventing any potential interference.

Mr. Vidzro has been instructed to hand over all official duties, responsibilities, school records, and property under his custody to the Municipal Director of Education for Ketu North. He is expected to vacate the school premises by Monday, December 8, 2025, upon completion of the handover.

While stepping aside, Mr. Vidzro is required to remain available to assist investigators and is strictly barred from any direct or indirect contact with the affected students or potential witnesses.

The GES clarified that this action is administrative and does not imply guilt. “For the avoidance of doubt, this directive does not constitute a determination or presumption of guilt on your part, but is an administrative measure issued in furtherance of due process and institutional accountability,” the statement read.

The Municipal Director of Education for Ketu North will oversee the management and administration of Dzodze-Penyi SHS until further notice.

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