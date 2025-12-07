Over 200 farmers in 3 Dormaa Distritcs to benefit Nkokonkenkete project in Bono Region

Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa Esq, the Bono Regional Minister has said that Dormaa Central, Dormaa East and Dormaa West districts has been selected in the region to pilot the ‘Nkokonketenkete’ project aimed at strengthening and increasing poultry production and reducing import. Under the project, the Minister noted, government will supply farmers with four (4) weeks old birds to raise and sell.

The Minister made this known during this years National Farmers day held in the Region at Amasu in the Dormaa in Municipality. Over 200 farmers he said will be supported annually in every constituency. He added that Veterinary and animal health services were being enhanced, reducing disease outbreaks through improved surveillance and vaccination coverage. He assured that the region's take pride of Dormaa Ahenkro being a poultry hub, and continues to lead in livestock production, and as a driver of the local economic development.

On the Agriculture sector, the Minister said the region was making great strides and will continues to lead in agricultural development. “Per available statistics we remain one of the top producers of maize, cashew, plantain, eggs, and poultry in the country. Under the 2025 district agricultural performance review, Bono Region achieved 12% increase in maize yields and 9% growth in rice production due to improved seed distribution and extension services”, he said. He note that the youth in the region were responding positively to the call for youth in agriculture.

On effort to promote youth in agriculture, the Minister said the Mahama led government has reintroduced School Farms at all levels of education. The purpose is to inculcate the passion of farming in the youth and change their misconception about the ecosystem of agriculture. In this regard, a total number of 42 educational Institutions across the region has been involved including 2 Colleges of Education, 21 Senior High Schools, 3 Vocational/Technical Schools, 8 Junior High Schools, and 7 Basic Schools. Each institution will be provided with inputs to cultivate maize, vegetables and livestock for their own consumption. Accordingly, a total number of fertilizers have been received for distribution to these schools for next year farming season.

Istiqamah SHS at Wenchi was adjudged the Best SHS in Practical Agriculture. This Is sad to motivate them to continue in such commendable effort and encourage others to follow.

Touchig on government policy on the Agriculture sector, the Minister said Government has established Farmer Service Centers for extension service delivery. These are areas farmers will access extension services and receive supply for inputs. “I wish to put on record that out of 50 piloted service centers nationwide, the Bono region had 3 to be situated at Wenchi, Sampa and Wamfie", he said

On this year's 41st National Farmers' Day theme “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana and Secure the Future”, the Minister called on Ghanaians to recommit to eating food produce in Ghana to promote and prioritizing local food consumption such as rice, maize, plantain, yam, cashew, vegetables, and poultry. "Increased local consumption stimulates production, strengthens value chains, and protects the cedi. A strong taste for consuming foreign foods injects large sums of money into the home economies of such imports to the disadvantage of our own economy, he noted.

On Agriculture modernization, Mr. Akwaboa said it was imperative for farmers to embrace modern technology and scale down the traditional practices of farming to increase production to meet local consumption and, for export."Embracing Modern Technology includes use of drones for spraying, digital extension platforms, and climate-smart practices. These are no longer optional but essential for sustaining productivity", he advised.

The Bono Minister also call for collectively pursue of youth participation in agriculture agenda and assured them of Government willingness to continue to support young farmers through training, access to land, mechanization, and agribusiness financing. He stressed that would strengthen partnerships and collaboration between government, private investors, farmer groups, traditional authorities, and development partners to scale up innovations and investments in agriculture for holistic development of the agriculture sector.

The Ministet noted that Bono region remains Ghana’s leading cashew producer, contributing nearly 45% of national output. And to improve tree crop production, the government has rolled out “Boosting the Tree Crop Sector” initiative to enhance tree crop production. Accordingly, the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) continues to provide support for cashew, mango, coconut, and shea value chains.

Amasu, Dormaa Ahenkro