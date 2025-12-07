Strong optimism in Kadjebi over Ghana’s “Group of Death” draw in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Residents of Kadjebi have expressed confidence in the Black Stars ability to qualify from their 2026 FIFA World Cup group.

The Black Stars have been drawn alongside England, Croatia and Panama for next year's football showpiece being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mr. Raphael Nyame, an ardent football fan, described the group as “good, but England will disturb us.”

He added that if Ghana could secure a draw against England, then defeating Croatia and Panama would be realistic.

He was confident Ghana would advance beyond the group stage, adding that the Black Stars appeared better prepared compared to previous World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Similarly, Mr. Redeemer Hoezame, a broadcast journalist with Sankofa FM in Kadjebi District, expressed hope Ghana would “sail through,” though England remained a major concern.

Regarding Panama, he admitted unfamiliarity with their football history — but remained hopeful “To be honest,” he said, “we will win and reach a reasonable stage in next year's World Cup.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with the opening match featuring host nation Mexico and South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

GNA