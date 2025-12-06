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Govt set to construct irrigation facilities in Berekum West — MP

  Sat, 06 Dec 2025
Agriculture Govt set to construct irrigation facilities in Berekum West — MP
SAT, 06 DEC 2025

Mr Dickson Kyere-Duah, the Member of Parliament for Berekum West constituency in the Bono Region says the government will soon commence the construction of irrigation facilities to boost vegetable production in the area.

He said Ghana Irrigation Development Authority had completed feasibility studies, assuring that procurement processes had also been finalised for the construction work to begin in the constituency.

The MP said work on the reshaping of all roads linking farm gates in the district would also commence soon and assured the farmers the government commitment to also tackle post-harvest losses of their crops.

Mr Kyere-Duah said he was also collaborating with the Berekum West District Assembly for the drilling of mechanised boreholes to provide potable drinking water to all deprived communities in the area.

The MP was addressing a durbar to mark the Berekum West District celebration of the 41st National Farmers Day, held at Koraso on the theme: “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana and secure the future.”

About 23 deserving farmers were recognised and given prizes ranging from tricycles, bicycles, refrigerators, spraying machines, key bar soap, cutlasses, wellington boots, among others.

Mr Kyere-Duah said the government remained committed to modernising and advancing the nation’s agriculture sector, saying, the implementation of government's flagship “Feed Ghana” initiative was a testament to making the sector more attractive for the youth.

He said: “In fact, the 2026 budget for the nation's agriculture sector witnessed an excess of GHC13 billion to achieve the economic transformation through the agriculture sector.”

Earlier in his welcoming address, Mr Collins Asomah, the Berekum West District Chief Executive, said the Assembly had distributed 36,000 coconut seedlings to farmers in the area.

GNA

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