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Our Tongo Paramount Chief is using his palace to attack, intimidate us —TAMCI members allege

By Abdulai Abdul-Kadir || Upper East Region
Regional News Members addressing the press
FRI, 05 DEC 2025
Members addressing the press

Members of the Talensi Mining Communities Initiatives (TAMCI) have accused a group of individuals from the palace of the Paramount Chief of Tongo, Tongoraan Kubilsong Nanlebtang, including the Chief’s secretary, of physically assaulting their Chairman, Mr. Zumah Bismarck.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 3, 2025, while Mr. Bismarck was engaging with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials following a stakeholders’ meeting.

Speaking to the media, TAMCI Secretary, Mr. Gilbert Landola, said the attack stemmed from long-standing disagreements with the Paramount Chief over decisions regarding mining concessions in the Talensi District. The group has consistently advocated for actions that prioritize the collective interests of all Talensi communities.

“We, the members of Talensi Mining Communities Initiatives, strongly condemn this barbaric act. Violence has no place in leadership, dialogue, or community development,” Landola stated.

He emphasized that TAMCI believes negotiations with mining companies must involve all stakeholders—youth, women, chiefs, and Tindaanas—not the palace alone. “Decisions affecting Talensi’s mineral resources must reflect the collective interests of all communities,” he added, noting that the Paramount Chief has repeatedly sought to centralize decision-making under his sole authority.

Landola further alleged that the Chief manipulated local governance structures, including Assembly members, Rock Union, and the Member of Parliament for Talensi, Hon. Mahama Daniel, to impose fines and pronounce decisions against TAMCI members. He criticized the so-called Negotiation Committee set up by the Paramount Chief as lacking legitimacy, broad representation, and accountability.

Highlighting the negative impact of mining in the Talensi District, Landola said farmlands have been destroyed, economic trees lost, livelihoods wiped out, and unsafe working conditions persist. Meanwhile, mining companies such as Cardinals Namdini continue to make substantial profits while Talensi communities remain impoverished.

“Cardinals Namdini employs over 2,135 people, yet fewer than 10 are skilled Talensis, and no Talensi holds a managerial position. This is unacceptable, discriminatory, and disrespectful to the landowners,” he said.

Landola outlined TAMCI’s demands, including an immediate end to intimidation or attacks on citizens advocating for justice, the establishment of a Talensi Mining Forum, fair community development funding, accountability from the EPA, impartial policing, and the arrest of those who assaulted the TAMCI Chairman.

He concluded by urging cooperation among all stakeholders in the Talensi area, focusing on sustainable development, improved livelihoods, and better living conditions for the people.

Watch the press conference below:

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