[Full text] ModernGhana's response to National Media Commission's ruling

3rd December 2025

RE: NATIONAL MEDIA COMMISSION ISSUES RULING ON COMPLAINT AGAINST MODERNGHANA.COM

The attention of ModernGhana.com has been drawn to a press statement issued by the National Media Commission (NMC) on Friday, 27th November, 2025.

The National Media Commission’s press release is not only misleading but a calculated attempt to distort facts and smear the hard-earned reputation of a platform that has deliberately upheld journalistic standards for close to two decades.

The NMC’s public posture stands in stark contrast to the events as they unfolded, revealing an unsettling pattern of selective engagement, misrepresentation, and a surprising willingness to act as an extension of a complainant long after the matter had been settled amicably.

ModernGhana.com is therefore compelled to set the record straight.

Adamus Resources Limited contacted ModernGhana.com in January 2025 to have a story removed from its website. A senior journalist (name withheld) acted as the representative of Adamus Resources Limited. He contacted our Editor, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, via mobile phone to have the story removed. The mining company’s representative also told our Editor that management of Adamus Resources Limited had filed a complaint at the National Media Commission (NMC) over the story published on ModernGhana.com. According to the representative, he advised the management of Adamus Resources Limited to use a friendly approach to resolve issues with the media and not litigation, which is why he decided to step in to resolve the matter on their behalf. Our Editor indicated that management of Adamus Resources Limited did not approach ModernGhana.com directly about any story. The NMC did not serve ModernGhana.com with a complaint letter from Adamus Resources Limited. Our Editor, after listening to the representative’s reason for the removal, clearly indicated that his reasons for the removal of the story were not satisfactory. Our Editor took time to explain the circumstances under which one can cause to remove a story from ModernGhana.com. After the back and forth, management of ModernGhana.com for the first time, applied a ‘human face’ to the request and willingly removed the said story from the website on 29th January 2025 purely based on principle. The matter was completely resolved. The Adamus Resources Limited representative freely walked away smiling and giggling. After eight months, the NMC showed up on 27th August 2025 and officially served ModernGhana.com with a complaint letter from Adamus Resources Limited. In the letter, the NMC said it was cordially inviting our Editor to a meeting with the Complaints Settlement Committee on 3rd September 2025 in the boardroom of the Commission. The NMC indicated that the meeting would deliberate on the complaint lodged against ModernGhana.com filed by the Head of Compliance and Operations of Adamus Resources Limited. The letter also requested our Editor to bring along documents and evidence available on the said complaint to facilitate settlement. A soft copy of the complaint letter was sent to our Editor via WhatsApp, followed with a phone call from the Deputy Executive Secretary of the NMC, Mr. Alexander Bannerman. Our Editor informed Mr. Bannerman that the complaint on which they were requesting a meeting had already been settled eight months earlier. Our Editor, after explaining to Mr. Bannerman, indicated that ModernGhana.com therefore did not find any reason to honour an invitation over a matter that had long been settled by both parties. Mr. Alexander Bannerman came back after some days and insisted that ModernGhana.com honour the invitation. Our Editor repeatedly told him there was no basis for the meeting. After some weeks, Mr. Alexander Bannerman came back, but this time, a conference call with management of Adamus Resources Limited. During the call, management of Adamus Resources Limited confirmed that the issue had long been resolved through their representative. However, they still wanted the NMC meeting to be held. The meeting, they said was going to be friendly. Our Editor decided to honour the meeting in person out of regard for the Commission. On September 3, 2025, a meeting was held at the NMC. Present at the meeting were our Editor, a journalist with a lawyer from classfmonline.com, three officers from Adamus Resources Limited, and officials of the Commission. At the meeting, the stories upon which Adamus Resources Limited filed a complaint at the NMC and which were later resolved by ModernGhana.com, never came up for discussion. However, during the meeting, a female officer who was part of the Adamus Resources Limited team said she had checked ModernGhana.com and spotted another story about their Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Angela List, suggesting that the story did not entirely reflect the true picture. Our Editor indicated that the story titled “Goldstone shareholders reject Angela List’s re-appointment as Director” which she pointed out was curated from the Ghana News Agency and had met all the requirements for publication. A meeting that was supposed to be cordial and friendly turned out to be a court for ModernGhana.com over a matter that was not part of the reason the meeting was held. Shockingly, the NMC jumped into the matter and made pronouncements in support of Adamus Resources Limited. The NMC stated that the story, which was originally developed by GNA, lacked the basic journalistic requirements, a pronouncement our Editor vehemently rejected. The NMC added that the original content provider, GNA, breached GJA code of ethics by failing to contact Adamus Resources Limited for its side of the story, a ‘sin’ ModernGhana.com cannot runway from for failing to verify the story before curating it from GNA. Our Editor defended the story, reaffirming the position that GNA and ModernGhana.com had not breached any code of conduct and would continue to uphold its journalistic standards. As and when it was necessary, our editor concluded that ModernGhana.com would contact Adamus Resources Limited for its side of a story that concerns it, if necessary. At the end of the tensed meeting, personal contacts were exchanged between the ModernGhana.com editor and officers from Adamus Resources Limited. On November 28, 2025, we were shocked to learn that after three months, the late-comer NMC had publicly made a judicial pronouncement on ModernGhana.com via a press statement over a meeting that was meant to be a friendly engagement. At the meeting, there was no ruling directing ModernGhana.com to delete the story and apologise to Adamus Resources Limited. The story that became the subject of the supposed friendly meeting is still on the websites of GNA and ModernGhana.com. The question we ask is this: What is ModernGhana.com apologising for? A matter that was resolved eight months ago? Or a story that came up during a supposed friendly meeting? Was the meeting a court? If yes, why didn’t the NMC write or inform ModernGhana.com earlier about the fresh complaint? Why wasn’t ModernGhana.com given the opportunity to prepare and present evidence to defend itself? Why direct ModernGhana.com to apologise to Adamus Resources Limited when the same story is still on the website of GNA, the original content provider and also on ModernGhana.com? We conclude that the conduct of the NMC throughout this process raises serious questions about its intentions, its neutrality, and its commitment to fairness. Why did the Commission resurrect a matter that both parties conclusively resolved eight months earlier? Why did it summon ModernGhana.com under the guise of a cordial engagement only to convert the meeting into an adversarial tribunal over an unrelated story? And why has the NMC now issued a public condemnation that contradicts the very spirit of the meeting it convened and disregards the explanations provided by our Editor? For an institution mandated to protect media freedom and ensure ethical standards, the NMC’s behaviour suggests a deliberate agenda to damage the goodwill and credibility that ModernGhana.com has built over many years. We therefore challenge the Commission to explain its motives, justify its inconsistencies, and clarify whose interests it is truly serving in this matter. Until then, ModernGhana.com stands by its record and rejects any attempt to tarnish its reputation through procedural ambushes, distorted narratives and judicial masturbation.

Signed

ModernGhana.com