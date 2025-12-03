AgTractive Campaign targets youth to power Ghana’s agricultural future

Ghana has taken a decisive step toward redefining the future of its agricultural sector with the launch of the AgTractive Campaign, an ambitious national initiative led by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment in partnership with AGRA, the African-led organisation championing agricultural transformation across the continent.

Unveiled at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, the AgTractive Campaign forms part of a wider government effort to create sustainable pathways for youth empowerment.

It was launched alongside two major digital tools — the Youth Xplore Mobile App and the National Youth Tracker Platform — both co-developed with AGRA to streamline, coordinate and democratize access to opportunities for young people.

Delivering the keynote address, Hon. George Opare Addo, Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, described the AgTractive Campaign as a bold invitation for Ghanaian youth to embrace agriculture as a modern, lucrative, and innovation-driven enterprise.

He noted that the sector holds immense potential to absorb the country’s growing youth population and reduce Ghana’s heavy food import bill.

“Agriculture remains our backbone, and if young people decide to venture into it, the sky is truly the limit,” he said.

“AI can take over many tasks, but it cannot replace the food we eat.”

The Minister emphasized that the AgTractive Campaign is designed to spark a mindset shift by showcasing agriculture as a space filled with technology, entrepreneurship, digital tools, market access, climate-smart practices and financial opportunities.

The campaign particularly targets young women, persons living with disabilities, disadvantaged youth and those operating small and growing agribusinesses.

He added that the initiative is part of the Reset Agenda, which aims to rebuild Ghana’s youth development architecture through systems that are inclusive, transparent and responsive.

Dr. Betty Annan, Country Director of AGRA reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to partnership and youth-led transformation.

She highlighted AGRA’s central role in not only supporting the AgTractive Campaign but also co-developing the Youth Xplore App and National Youth Tracker Platform with the Ministry.

According to her, agriculture remains one of the most viable and effective sectors for job creation and poverty reduction on the continent.

“Agriculture today is not subsistence; it is innovation, it is business, it is technology,” she said.

“Investing in agriculture yields some of the highest returns, and young people have a unique opportunity to lead that future.”

The launch also showcased the Youth Xplore App — a personalized digital tool that matches young people to jobs, internships, entrepreneurship support, scholarships and agribusiness opportunities — and the National Youth Tracker Platform, which integrates data from all major youth-focused agencies to eliminate duplication, identify gaps and target support more efficiently.

Both platforms were developed with AGRA’s technical and financial support, and together they form a new national ecosystem for youth development and empowerment.

Chief Director of the Ministry, Enam Agyemang Ofori, underscored the significance of these tools in strengthening coordination, improving accountability and ensuring that youth initiatives across the country are aligned with national development priorities.

She noted that the Ministry is committed to building a system that supports young people in health, skills, economic empowerment, civic engagement and leadership.

Closing the ceremony, the Minister urged young Ghanaians to embrace the AgTractive Campaign and take advantage of the digital platforms designed to connect them to real opportunities.

“Download the Youth Xplore App. Build your profile. Step into the agribusiness space. Your potential is the nation’s future,” he said.

“We are building a Ghana where young people no longer seek opportunities abroad because they can thrive right here.”

With the launch of the AgTractive Campaign — backed by AGRA and aligned with a stronger, more integrated youth development system — Ghana has signalled a renewed commitment to empowering the next generation of farmers, innovators and agripreneurs.

The country’s agricultural future, it seems, will be powered by its youth.