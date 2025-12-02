ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 02 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Could UMaT Lead the Way in Restoring Ghana’s Polluted Rivers? A National Conversation Worth Having

Could UMaT Lead the Way in Restoring Ghana’s Polluted Rivers? A National Conversation Worth Having

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) recently noted that the university has the technology to restore rivers polluted by galamsey activities. This statement has sparked renewed hope, because it suggests Ghana already possesses the scientific expertise needed to address one of the country’s most pressing environmental crises.

It also presents an opportunity for deeper collaboration between universities and government.

Galamsey has caused significant damage to the Pra, Birim, Ankobra, and other rivers. While the country has relied heavily on military interventions and political directives, the environmental side of the crisis requires strong scientific input.

UMaT may be well-positioned to offer this.
A Few Suggestions for Strengthening the National Effort

1. Present a Detailed River Restoration Proposal

UMaT could consider drafting a structured proposal outlining:

  • The science behind river restoration
  • Technologies the university can deploy
  • Steps required to restore affected rivers
  • Estimated budgets and timelines
  • Feasible pilot locations

Such a document could help policymakers appreciate the full potential of UMaT’s capabilities.

2. Undertake a Small Demonstration Project

A practical demonstration at one polluted site—perhaps a few hundred meters of a badly affected river—could make a strong case for national adoption. It would show the public that scientific restoration is possible.

3. Engage Government Proactively
Instead of waiting for an invitation, UMaT could take the initiative by sending a formal submission to relevant ministries and agencies. This might include:

  • Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources
  • Ministry of Water and Sanitation
  • Environmental Protection Agency
  • Ghana Water Company
  • Minerals Commission

A proactive approach can open doors faster.
4. Explore Signing an MOU
An MOU between UMaT and the government could define:

  • Roles and responsibilities
  • Funding and support structures
  • Technology transfer mechanisms
  • Monitoring and evaluation systems

This ensures long-term collaboration.
5. Establish a National Center for River Restoration

Such a center could:

  • Train environmental officers
  • Support government agencies
  • Provide scientific updates
  • Conduct ongoing research
  • Serve as a national monitoring unit

This would give Ghana a permanent capacity to protect and restore its water bodies.

A Constructive Path Forward
The Vice Chancellor’s claim should not be seen as mere publicity. It could be the beginning of a stronger partnership between academia and government—one that brings scientific solutions into the heart of national policymaking.

If UMaT takes the lead by presenting a well-developed plan, and government responds positively, Ghana may finally have a sustainable path to restoring the rivers that once sustained our communities.

This is not criticism, just a suggestion on how a promising capability can become a national breakthrough.

Isaac Yaw ASIEDU, Ph.D
Isaac Yaw ASIEDU, Ph.D, © 2025

This Author has published 10 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Isaac Yaw ASIEDU, Ph.D

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (10)

More

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Govt set to construct irrigation facilities in Berekum West — MP Govt set to construct irrigation facilities in Berekum West — MP

9 hours ago

President Mahama lands in Qatar for key engagements at 2025 Doha Forum President Mahama lands in Qatar for key engagements at 2025 Doha Forum

9 hours ago

Home is the first classroom — Sunyanihene urges parents to stop dumping children on teachers 'Home is the first classroom' — Sunyanihene urges parents to stop dumping childr...

10 hours ago

NDC’s Daniel Wakpal files contempt action against Jean Mensa NDC’s Daniel Wakpal files contempt action against Jean Mensa

10 hours ago

Faith, belief impeding HIV fight in Berekum West District — Health Directorate Faith, belief impeding HIV fight in Berekum West District — Health Directorate

10 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State Togbe Afede endorses govt's “Big Push” initiative 

10 hours ago

Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister Five districts in Upper East Region selected for government Farmer Service Centr...

10 hours ago

US Supreme Court takes up landmark birthright citizenship case US Supreme Court takes up landmark birthright citizenship case

11 hours ago

The Madlanga commission began public hearings in September. By EMMANUEL CROSET (AFP) S.Africa's Ramaphosa vows witness protection after killing

11 hours ago

Fleeing eastern DRC shelling, a group of people sit on a bus in Bugarama, across the Rwandan border. By - (AFP) Fighting erupts in DR Congo a day after peace deal signed

Advertise Here

Just in....

With increasing paternity fraud, should DNA testing be mandatory at birth?

Started: 13-11-2025 | Ends: 13-12-2025
body-container-line