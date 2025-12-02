Could UMaT Lead the Way in Restoring Ghana’s Polluted Rivers? A National Conversation Worth Having

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) recently noted that the university has the technology to restore rivers polluted by galamsey activities. This statement has sparked renewed hope, because it suggests Ghana already possesses the scientific expertise needed to address one of the country’s most pressing environmental crises.

It also presents an opportunity for deeper collaboration between universities and government.

Galamsey has caused significant damage to the Pra, Birim, Ankobra, and other rivers. While the country has relied heavily on military interventions and political directives, the environmental side of the crisis requires strong scientific input.

UMaT may be well-positioned to offer this.

A Few Suggestions for Strengthening the National Effort

1. Present a Detailed River Restoration Proposal

UMaT could consider drafting a structured proposal outlining:

The science behind river restoration

Technologies the university can deploy

Steps required to restore affected rivers

Estimated budgets and timelines

Feasible pilot locations

Such a document could help policymakers appreciate the full potential of UMaT’s capabilities.

2. Undertake a Small Demonstration Project

A practical demonstration at one polluted site—perhaps a few hundred meters of a badly affected river—could make a strong case for national adoption. It would show the public that scientific restoration is possible.

3. Engage Government Proactively

Instead of waiting for an invitation, UMaT could take the initiative by sending a formal submission to relevant ministries and agencies. This might include:

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Ministry of Water and Sanitation

Environmental Protection Agency

Ghana Water Company

Minerals Commission

A proactive approach can open doors faster.

4. Explore Signing an MOU

An MOU between UMaT and the government could define:

Roles and responsibilities

Funding and support structures

Technology transfer mechanisms

Monitoring and evaluation systems

This ensures long-term collaboration.

5. Establish a National Center for River Restoration

Such a center could:

Train environmental officers

Support government agencies

Provide scientific updates

Conduct ongoing research

Serve as a national monitoring unit

This would give Ghana a permanent capacity to protect and restore its water bodies.

A Constructive Path Forward

The Vice Chancellor’s claim should not be seen as mere publicity. It could be the beginning of a stronger partnership between academia and government—one that brings scientific solutions into the heart of national policymaking.

If UMaT takes the lead by presenting a well-developed plan, and government responds positively, Ghana may finally have a sustainable path to restoring the rivers that once sustained our communities.

This is not criticism, just a suggestion on how a promising capability can become a national breakthrough.