Kadjebi-Asato SHS dormitory blaze leaves students displaced 

An inferno on Tuesday ravaged a section of the Akuafo Boys dormitory block of the Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC) in the Oti Region, leaving several students injured and destroying personal belongings.

The fire, whose cause is yet to be established, ripped through the roof of the dormitory, forcing students to flee the structure, while attempting to salvage what they could gather with the damage extending to mattresses, books, uniforms and other essential learning materials.

Some of the worst-affected students were rushed to the St. Mary Theresa Hospital at Dodi-Papase, the Jasikan Municipal Hospital and the Kadjebi Health Centre for medical attention.

Mr Emmanuel Kwabla Cole, Headmaster of KASEC, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said although the source of the fire remained unknown, school authorities acted swiftly to evacuate students and transport the injured to health facilities.

Mr Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, also confirmed the incident and said he had visited the school to assess the extent of damage and engage management for immediate relief measures.

When GNA visited the campus for around 1240 hours, distressed students were seen rummaging through the debris in search of salvageable items.

A separate visit to the Kadjebi Health Centre revealed that five students were admitted and received care from medical personnel.

The GNA team also met Mr Joy Mensah, Assistant Headmaster in-charge of Welfare, and Mr Cephas Adanuvor, Assistant Headmaster in-charge of Academics, who were at the health centre to check on the affected students.

The incident has intensified public concern over the lack of a functioning fire tender in the Kadjebi District.

The district has reportedly been without a fire appliance for the past two years; a situation residents and school authorities fear worsened the extent of destruction.

Meanwhile, school authorities say they are working with the District Education Directorate and relevant agencies to secure temporary accommodation and support for the displaced students as investigations into the cause of the fire commence.

GNA