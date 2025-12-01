Corruption Starts Small — The “Just This Once” Syndrome

There is a sentence that has damaged more Ghanaian homes than we care to admit: “Just this once.”

Just this once, let me take the envelope—tomorrow I will be clean.

Just this once, let me “dash” the officer—otherwise my day will spoil.

Just this once, let me pay to jump the queue—my children are waiting.

Just this once, let me collect “something small”—the salary is not enough.

It often begins with pressure, not wickedness. But the tragedy of corruption is this: it does not enter like a thief with a cutlass; it enters like a friend with excuses. And when it settles, it does not only stain the individual; it stains the family name—quietly, slowly, and then suddenly.

Today’s Ghana needs a moral wake-up call that reaches the heart, not only the head. Because what we are losing is not merely money. We are losing trust, dignity, and the continuity of the values our communities handed to us—values that once made a name more valuable than a house.

The “Just This Once” syndrome: how a small compromise becomes a lifestyle

Human beings rarely jump into deep water. We step in gradually. The first compromise feels small. “No one will notice.” “Everybody does it.” “The system is hard.” Soon, the second compromise comes easier, and the third becomes normal.

This is how corruption grows: not always through big scandals first, but through small habits we tolerate—until we cannot control the bigger consequences.

And Ghanaian society is feeling the weight of it. Afrobarometer’s 2024 Ghana survey reporting shows that three-fourths (74%) of Ghanaians say corruption increased over the past year, with large proportions perceiving widespread corruption in institutions like the police and other public offices. Transparency International’s CPI 2024 puts Ghana at 42/100 (rank 80 of 180), reinforcing public concern about public-sector corruption.

These are not abstract figures. They translate into daily experiences: the “protocol” culture at offices, “something for water” at checkpoints, the quiet pressure to pay to get what is already your right.

Why this threatens family dignity beyond today

In Ghana, a family name is not a private possession; it is public currency. It opens doors—or closes them. It affects your children’s friendships, job prospects, and even marriage negotiations. That is why our elders used to say, in effect: If you lose your name, you have lost your umbrella.

Corruption becomes a family matter because:

Children can be judged for a parent’s wrongdoing.

A family can inherit enemies it didn’t create.

A “success story” can turn into court cases, recoveries, and public disgrace.

Respect can die, even while property increases.

So when we talk about fighting corruption, we are not only talking about national development. We are talking about protecting the dignity of families beyond today.

Ghanaian examples we all recognize: how “small” becomes national pain

Let’s bring this home with real, relatable examples from our society—because corruption is not a theory; it is lived.

1) Examination malpractice: “Just help the child small”

Many people think exam malpractice is a minor sin. But it is corruption in a school uniform. It trains children to believe results matter more than integrity, and that money can edit truth.

Ghana has repeatedly dealt with exam leakage and malpractice networks. For example, reports have covered arrests connected to WASSCE leakage operations and related malpractices. This is not only an education problem; it is a values problem. Today it is “assist the child.” Tomorrow it becomes “assist the tender.” Next, it becomes “assist the audit.”

When a society normalizes cheating in school, it should not be surprised when professionals later cheat in public office.

2) “Cash-for-seats” and the normalization of access money

Years ago, Ghana witnessed public controversy around alleged “cash-for-seats” arrangements at an awards event involving claims of payments for proximity/access to power, prompting parliamentary attention and intense public debate.

Whether one agrees with every conclusion drawn at the time, the deeper lesson remains: when access to power is perceived as purchasable, citizens begin to lose faith in fairness. And the seed is often small—“just this once, pay and sit close.” But what it produces is big: a culture where influence, contracts, and protection can look like commodities.

3) “Ghost names” and payroll leakages: small dishonesty, massive loss

Consider the National Service Authority “ghost names” issue. Reuters reported that Ghana ordered an investigation after the discovery of over 81,000 suspected ghost names on the NSA payroll (with details on headcounts and payments), highlighting the scale of payroll-related vulnerabilities. Ghana’s Auditor-General also produced a technical/forensic audit report covering NSA operations (2018–2024).

How do such things happen? Rarely by magic. Often, it begins with small dishonest approvals, weak checks, and people saying, “Just pass it. It’s not serious.” Until the national purse bleeds.

And when the nation bleeds, families suffer: weak services, delayed salaries, broken trust, and a rising anger that turns communities against each other.

4) Galamsey and “small permissions” that destroy whole rivers

Illegal mining (“galamsey”) is another moral and national emergency. The Office of the Special Prosecutor has publicly stated it commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences linked to illegal small-scale mining, targeting officials and systems around regulation.

The damage is not only environmental; it becomes social and generational. Recent reporting has described the severe community impacts—polluted water, destroyed farmlands, and fear—driving citizens to even form community patrols in some places.

But galamsey doesn’t expand only because of excavators. It expands because of “small approvals”: a blind eye here, a “dash” there, a permit misused, a phone call to “let them work.” Then rivers die, and a country begins importing problems it could have prevented.

The spiritual and cultural truth Ghana already knows: dishonour multiplies consequences

Our cultures—Akan, Ewe, Ga, Dagomba, Guan, Nzema and all—have always taught that wrongdoing carries consequences beyond the moment. Not always mystical; often practical:

A dishonourable person attracts suspicion.

A dishonest home attracts conflict.

A community that tolerates corruption attracts chaos.

We can modernize our economy while still guarding the moral foundations that stabilize society. Development without values is like building a mansion on sand.

How to break the “Just This Once” cycle: practical actions for families and citizens

If corruption starts small, then integrity must also start small—daily, deliberate, and consistent.

A. The personal “name test” (before you act)

Before you take that “small something,” ask:

If my child knew, would I be proud or ashamed? If this appeared on WhatsApp tomorrow, would I defend it confidently? If everyone did this, would Ghana improve or collapse?

If you fail the test, stop. That pause is where nations are saved.

B. The family “honour culture” (what we praise is what we reproduce)

Many families unintentionally train corruption by what they celebrate. We must stop applauding suspicious wealth with phrases like:

“He has made it!” (without asking how)

“Don’t worry, enjoy!” (without caring about the source)

Instead, let families reward:

patience, apprenticeships, honest trade, transparent work, and lawful progress.

Make it normal to ask your own household: “How did we get this?” Not to accuse—to protect the family name.

C. The community “respect economy” (restore social consequences for dishonour)

In the past, community respect had rules. Today, money often overrules those rules. We must rebuild a culture where:

respected positions are earned through integrity,

not purchased through generosity funded by questionable sources.

Let churches, mosques, traditional councils, PTAs, market associations, and professional bodies set clear integrity expectations—especially for those who want public visibility.

D. Strengthen systems—and obey them

Ghana has frameworks for financial discipline in the public sector, including the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), which sets responsibilities and rules for managing public funds. Laws matter. But what matters more is enforcement and culture: a people who refuse to normalize wrongdoing, even when it benefits them in the short term.

Also, institutional anti-corruption efforts—like those under the Office of the Special Prosecutor, with mandates including investigation, prosecution, and asset recovery—must be protected from selective support.

A direct message to parents: don’t buy your children tomorrow with your disgrace today

Parents, guardians, aunties, uncles—listen carefully.

If you build a house with dishonour, you may hand your child property, but you may hand them:

fear,

enemies,

rejection,

legal consequences,

and a damaged surname.

A child can live in a mansion and still be homeless in society—because society refuses to trust the family name behind the mansion.

So the wisest inheritance is not land. It is a clean story. A respected name. A legacy your children can carry without apology.

Conclusion: Ghana can heal—one “No” at a time

Corruption is not defeated only in parliament, courts, or press conferences. It is defeated in the small daily moments where someone says:

“No, I will not pay a bribe.”

“No, I will not take ‘something small.’”

“No, I will not help my child cheat.”

“No, I will not use public resources like family property.”

That “No” looks small. But it is how honour returns.

If corruption starts small, then renewal also starts small—in our homes, our offices, our schools, our marketplaces, and our consciences.

Let us preserve the dignity of families beyond today. Let us restore the honour we inherited. And let us give our children something stronger than property: a name that still commands respect when money is gone.

James Faraday Odoom Ocran is a Ghanaian educational administrator, HR management and development practitioner, writer, and AI education consultant. He works in public education administration and writes on leadership, integrity, family legacy, and values-based national development.