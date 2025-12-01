'If the disbursement delays, conflict resolutions delays' — National Peace Council laments funding, staffing crisis

The National Peace Council (NPC) says its ability to mediate conflicts across the country is being severely undermined by an acute shortage of staff and chronic underfunding, leaving more than 300 cases still unresolved.

Chairman of the Council, Most Rev Emmanuel Fianu, revealed on TV3 on Sunday, November 30, that the NPC is operating under intense pressure, with far fewer resources than required to manage the growing number of disputes referred to the institution.

He explained that the Council currently has only 83 permanent staff members, although it needs at least 400 officers for effective regional operations, and nearly 1,000 personnel to establish the district-level presence necessary for a truly nationwide mediation system.

“We do not have the human resources to deal with everything on our desk,” he lamented. “Mediation delayed is mediation denied.”

Rev Fianu said the situation has been worsened by delays in government disbursements. Out of the GH₵5 million allocated to the Council in the 2025 budget, only about half has been released so far. The funds received have largely been used for salaries and basic administrative expenses, leaving minimal resources for fieldwork, conflict-prevention engagements, rapid-response mediation, and community peace-building programmes.

“If we have to resolve a conflict, it is from the same money,” he explained. “And if the disbursement delays, our work delays.”

He also raised concerns over the Peace Fund, which was established two years ago under Act 818 to provide sustainable financial backing for the Council’s activities. Despite its purpose, the fund has so far accumulated only GH₵400,000—an amount he described as “woefully insufficient” for the scope of work the NPC is mandated to carry out.

Rev Fianu said the Council remains committed to its work but stressed that without urgent investment in staffing, logistics, and operational funds, the backlog of cases and the risks associated with unresolved disputes will continue to grow.