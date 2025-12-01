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'Too many people in prison because some were denied lawyers, others had missing case files' — Ex-convict turned evangelist calls for urgent reforms

  Mon, 01 Dec 2025
Social News Evangelist Richard Nyarko, who spent nearly 25 years in prison
MON, 01 DEC 2025 1
Evangelist Richard Nyarko, who spent nearly 25 years in prison

Evangelist Richard Nyarko, who spent nearly 25 years in prison, has urged sweeping reforms in Ghana’s criminal justice and prison systems, warning that systemic failures continue to condemn countless citizens to wrongful or prolonged incarceration.

Nyarko, convicted in the late 1990s for conspiracy to commit robbery, recounted enduring seven years on remand without trial and a conviction handed down without legal representation—a personal ordeal he says exposes deep flaws in Ghana’s justice system.

Speaking at a recent outreach program, Nyarko highlighted chronic delays in court proceedings, poor investigations, and outdated laws, particularly for inmates charged with conspiracy who are often excluded from presidential amnesty despite good behaviour and evidence of reform.

“Too many people are in prison not because they are hardened criminals, but because the system failed them,” he said. “Some were denied lawyers, others had missing case files, and many have been on remand for years. This must change.”

Nyarko’s case, which began with a misunderstanding over a vehicle number plate and escalated into a near-lynching, underscores the dangers of mob justice and inadequate legal protection.

Now an advocate for fairness and prison reform, Nyarko works with churches and civil society groups to push for proper investigations, legal safeguards, and reintegration support for ex-convicts.

“Every inmate deserves the opportunity to prove they have changed,” he said. “The justice system must protect people, not destroy them.”

His activism comes amid growing calls from human rights organizations for Ghana to modernize its justice framework, streamline trials, and strengthen oversight to prevent wrongful imprisonment.

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Comments

Reuben | 12/5/2025 12:13:47 PM

I need his phone number

Comments1
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