ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

BoG orders unlicensed digital lenders to register by June 2026 or face shutdown

  Tue, 04 Nov 2025
Business & Finance BoG orders unlicensed digital lenders to register by June 2026 or face shutdown
TUE, 04 NOV 2025

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a firm directive to all unlicensed mobile loan applications and digital credit providers operating in the country to regularise their activities by June 30, 2026, or face severe regulatory sanctions, including suspension and closure.

Beginning November 3, 2025, the central bank will start receiving applications from companies seeking to operate as Digital Credit Services Providers (DCSPs) under new licensing guidelines. These guidelines are aimed at restoring discipline, promoting transparency, and ensuring consumer protection in Ghana’s rapidly expanding digital lending sector.

The move comes amid mounting public concern over the surge of unregulated online lenders accused of imposing excessive interest rates, violating data privacy laws, and harassing borrowers through unethical debt collection tactics.

In a statement, the Bank of Ghana warned that any entity that fails to comply with the directive within the stated timeframe will face “appropriate regulatory action”, in line with the bank’s broader mandate to protect consumers and preserve confidence in the nation’s fintech and digital credit ecosystem.

The BoG further urged all existing operators to submit the necessary documentation to the FinTech and Innovation Office for review and licensing before the June 2026 deadline.

The central bank reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that digital financial services operate responsibly and within the law, saying the new framework will help eliminate predatory lending practices while fostering innovation and stability in the financial technology space.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

NSMQ: St Augustine’s College makes second consecutive spot at grand finale NSMQ: St Augustine’s College makes second consecutive spot at grand finale  

47 minutes ago

NSMQ 2025: Opoku Ware joinsMfantsipim, Augustine’s in final showdownon November 6 NSMQ 2025: Opoku Ware joins Mfantsipim, Augustine’s in final showdown on Novembe...

1 hour ago

Nationwide recruitment for security services to begin on November 15 Nationwide recruitment for security services to begin on November 15

1 hour ago

Businessmanjailed eight years for stealing277 cartons of empty bottles Businessman jailed eight years for stealing 277 cartons of empty bottles

1 hour ago

Ashaiman police arrest man for hiding suspected Indian Hemp in sack of cassava Ashaiman police arrest man for hiding suspected Indian Hemp in sack of cassava

1 hour ago

Sarpeiman, Pobiman residents call for footbridge over rising accidents Sarpeiman, Pobiman residents call for footbridge over rising accidents

1 hour ago

GJA President fights cybersecurity bill, says it could endanger press freedom GJA President fights cybersecurity bill, says it could endanger press freedom

1 hour ago

82.6% of banks express strong confidence in Ghana’s financial stability outlook in 2026 82.6% of banks express strong confidence in Ghana’s financial stability outlook ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager, External Relations ECG Cautions Public Against Fraudulent Calls on Meter Acquisition

2 hours ago

November 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.91 on interbank November 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.91 on inter...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line