SSNIT currently pays pensions to 257,000 retirees - Director-General

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) have promptly paid pensions to over 257,000 retirees, Mr Kwesi Afreh Biney, Director-General of SSNIT, has said.

The oldest SSNIT pensioner is 115 years old, while the youngest is 32 years old, who suffered a permanent disability.

Mr Biney, in a video-recorded presentation, which was played to journalists at SSNIT Media Connect in Tamale, said in the year 2023, over 120,000 self-employed persons were enrolled onto the SSNIT scheme.

The SSNIT Media Connect event, which followed SSNIT's launch of Social Security @60 in July, sought to deepen dialogue between SSNIT and media practitioners across the northern part of the country.

It also formed part of SSNIT's commitment to strengthening collaboration with the media to promote accurate and responsible communication on social protection issues.

Mr Biney said, “Social Security @60 is more than a milestone; it's a renewed promise to protect the dignity of your work and to secure the future of generations to come.”

He said SSNIT currently operated 57 branches nationwide and had partnered with banks to extend its reach.

He also announced plans to launch a 24/7 virtual branch to allow customers to access SSNIT services anytime and anywhere.

Mr Frank Molbila, General Manager, Operations, SSNIT, speaking during the event, said SSNIT was the single largest institutional investor on the Ghana Stock Exchange emphasising its significant contribution to national development.

Mr Molbila said SSNIT's total investments stood at GH¢24.5 billion comprising GH¢11.7 billion in equities, GH¢6.8 billion in treasury bills, GH¢5.4 billion in real estate, and GH¢459 million in economic empowerment projects.

He said, “For 60 years, SSNIT has stood beside workers throughout their journeys. For the next 60 years, we will walk even closer; powered by innovation, guided by integrity, and inspired by trust.”

Mr Seth Quartey, Tamale Area Manager, SSNIT said Social Security @60 was “A celebration of six decades of service, transformation, and dedication to securing the future of workers in Ghana.”

Mrs Jemilatu Mahamadu, Marketing Manager, SSNIT, lauded participants for their insights and feedback saying, “Our collective goal is to make social security simpler, more accessible, and relevant to every worker across Ghana.”

GNA