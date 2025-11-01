C/R: Denkyirahene carried in palanquin to pay homage to River Offin 

The historic town of Dunkwa-on-Offin was filled with jubilation and colour on Friday, as the newly enstooled Denkyirahene, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV, sat in a beautifully adorned palanquin to greet the chiefs and people after performing sacred rites at the River Offin.

The Denkyirahene, who had earlier visited the River Offin, a revered symbol of Denkyira's strength and continuity, where libations were poured and prayers, seeking blessings, peace, and prosperity for the Denkyira Kingdom were said.

The ceremony, held under the watchful eyes of the elders and traditional priests of the kingdom, symbolised the Chief's spiritual connection to the ancestral spirits and his readiness to serve his people with humility and wisdom.

After completing the sacred rites, the atmosphere at Dunkwa transformed into a grand celebration.

Later, the Denkyirahene, together with his Queenmother, Nana Ama Saara III, sat majestically in a richly decorated palanquins and were paraded through the principal streets of the town.

The rhythmic sounds of fontomfrom and mpintin drums echoed through the air as traditional dancers displayed their artistry, while jubilant residents lined the streets waving white handkerchiefs and chanting praises to welcome their king.

Chiefs from the various divisions of Denkyira, queen mothers, and dignitaries joined the procession, showcasing unity and reverence for the revered stool.

Elders described the day as a renewal of Denkyira's identity and heritage, marking the beginning of a new era of leadership.

The sacred tradition indicates Denkyiraman's resolve to uphold the values of peace, development, and cultural preservation.

“The River Offin has blessed this land for generations,” Ebusuapanyin (Family head) Bomfo Agyemang II, declared.

“We believe and trust our King to work hand in hand with all to sustain our unity and bring progress to Denkyira,” he added.

The event will transcend with traditional drumming, dancing, and cheers late into the evening signifying the deep bond between the Denkyirahene and his people, and the continuing legacy of the Denkyira Kingdom.

