Kumasi: China City Mall did not have fire hydrant – GNFS PRO

  Fri, 31 Oct 2025
FRI, 31 OCT 2025

The devastating blaze that consumed the newly opened China City Mall in Kumasi on Thursday, October 30, has reignited public debate about the poor state of fire safety infrastructure in many commercial facilities across the country.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the mall, which had been operational for only six months, had no fire hydrant or mechanised borehole—two essential systems that could have slowed the spread of the inferno.

Divisional Officer (DO II) Desmond E. Ackah, Head of Public Relations at the GNFS, confirmed that the absence of these critical facilities made it almost impossible to contain the fire in its early stages. He stressed that proper fire suppression systems are not optional but vital components of building safety.

“Fire hydrants and adequate water storage facilities are indispensable. Their absence can turn a manageable incident into a full-scale disaster,” he said.

Ackah explained that while businesses are permitted to open once they meet basic safety requirements, more comprehensive systems such as hydrants and mechanised water sources are expected to follow within a reasonable time frame.

“You are allowed to begin operations after meeting basic safety standards, but advanced systems like hydrants are meant to be progressively added,” he noted.

He revealed that the China City Mall management had been aware of these outstanding requirements and had plans to install the necessary equipment, but delays—likely due to financial constraints—meant the work was never completed.

“Such installations are capital-intensive, but they are non-negotiable. The lack of them leaves buildings extremely vulnerable,” Ackah warned.

The GNFS is now urging all commercial property owners and managers to review their safety infrastructure and ensure compliance with national fire protection standards to prevent future tragedies.

