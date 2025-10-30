ModernGhana logo
‘Your SSNIT contributions are safe’ — Director-General assures contributors

Business & Finance Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Kwesi Afreh Biney
THU, 30 OCT 2025
The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Kwesi Afreh Biney, has assured contributors that their pension contributions remain safe and are yielding positive returns.

According to him, SSNIT continues to maintain a strong financial position, with assets under management growing from GH¢20.4 billion in 2024 to GH¢24.5 billion this year.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra on Thursday, October 30, he explained the Trust’s investments are well diversified across key sectors including banking, energy, real estate, hospitality, and ICT to ensure sustainability and value for contributors.

“Your contributions are safe with SSNIT. We have grown our total assets under management from GH¢20.4 billion at the end of 2024 to GH¢24.5 billion this year. These investments are carefully managed to ensure the fund’s sustainability and to deliver real value to our members,” he said.

He emphasized that the Trust has remained consistent in paying pensions since its establishment in 1965 and continues to reduce payment processing time to improve efficiency.

He added that the digitization of SSNIT’s operations, including the introduction of a virtual branch in September this year, has enhanced convenience and transparency for contributors and pensioners.

The media engagement formed part of activities marking SSNIT’s 60th anniversary celebration under the theme “A Legacy of Service.”

It sought to strengthen collaboration between SSNIT and the media in clarifying misconceptions and promoting public education on social protection in Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

