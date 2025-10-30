ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police officer caught on video taking bribe interdicted

  Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Social News Police officer caught on video taking bribe interdicted
THU, 30 OCT 2025

The Bono Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into a viral video circulating on social media showing some police officers allegedly extorting money from motorists.

In a statement issued on October 29, 2025, the Command confirmed that the officers involved have been identified and subsequently interdicted to pave the way for a thorough and impartial investigation.

The Command further assured the public of its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within the Ghana Police Service.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Soldier grabbed for assaulting woman and pharmacist at Burma Camp Soldier grabbed for assaulting woman and pharmacist at Burma Camp

5 minutes ago

October 30: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 30: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

17 minutes ago

Vote for Bawumia because he has a very beautiful wife — KsTU Lecturer Vote for Bawumia because he has a very beautiful wife — KsTU Lecturer

1 hour ago

Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) Breaking the 8 would have meant continuity of loot and share – KSM criticizes Ak...

1 hour ago

Police officer caught on video taking bribe interdicted Police officer caught on video taking bribe interdicted

1 hour ago

Air traffic safety professionals suspend planned industrial action Air traffic safety professionals suspend planned industrial action

13 hours ago

Dr. Joshua Zaato Paul Afoko’s return to NPP shows the party is still attractive — Dr. Zaato

13 hours ago

Founder and President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye Ghanaians don’t lack ideas but capital to grow their businesses — Nii Armah Quay...

13 hours ago

Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye RNAQ Holdings, Quick Angels launch GHS300 million scale-up fund to support Ghana...

17 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahenes GH49m financial loss trial Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahene's GH₵49m financial ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line