Police officer caught on video taking bribe interdicted

The Bono Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into a viral video circulating on social media showing some police officers allegedly extorting money from motorists.

In a statement issued on October 29, 2025, the Command confirmed that the officers involved have been identified and subsequently interdicted to pave the way for a thorough and impartial investigation.

The Command further assured the public of its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within the Ghana Police Service.