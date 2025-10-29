President John Mahama And Minister Kofi-Buah: The Tale Of Two Problem Solvers

Effective leaders assume responsibility for problems, whether inherited or created. H.E. John Dramani Mahama exemplifies this trait, as evidenced by his handling of Ghana's power generation shortfall. I recall his efforts to end power rationing, a challenge not created by him but exacerbated by inadequate investments and increasing electricity demand.

Upon assuming office, President Mahama, through Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister of Energy, resolved the "Dumsor" debacle. By the time he left office on January 7, 2017, generation capacity exceeded 5,000MW, surpassing demand. Notably, the subsequent administration attributed the excess capacity to wastefulness. However, this strategic investment resolved the erratic power issues, demonstrating President Mahama's and Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah's problem-solving prowess.

In his second term, President Mahama faced another daunting task: combating illegal mining. Successive governments had paid lip service to addressing this issue, but President Mahama declared his commitment to fighting it. He appointed Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, who brought courage, passion, and a track record of commitment to the role.

Minister Buah's vision for the ministry has been clear, and his efforts have garnered widespread commendation. Unlike previous presidents, President Mahama has demonstrated unwavering support in the fight against illegal mining. Minister Buah has left no stone unturned, starting with his backyard in Ellembelle Constituency and extending his efforts nationwide.

As Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, he has implemented several interventions, including the establishment of Blue Water guards and a joint task force. These initiatives have yielded positive outcomes, with the government reclaiming nine red forest reserve zones and restoring river bodies to their natural state.

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has visited every mining district to restore normalcy. The NAIMOS is hitting the very heart of the "galamsey" destructions in the forest zones. If illegal miners can cause destruction of forest reserves and water bodies, seizing their excavators and generagors as well as destroying the mining sites are in order.

Minister Buah has also introduced the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programmes, which will engage local communities in responsible mining practices while safeguarding the environment. The initiative is also aimed at providing alternative livelihood programmes for the youth.

In furtherance of sanitizing the menace of illegal mining and safeguarding the forest reserves, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has terminated 278 small-scale mining licenses due to regulatory breaches and license expirations. This bold move has been widely commended by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

Given the government's resolve and Minister Buah's commitment, I am convinced that the menace of illegal mining will be significantly reduced. As President Mahama and Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah successfully addressed the "Dumsor" issue, they will once again deliver a solution to the admiration of all Ghanaians. The duo found a lasting solution to dumsor, same would be done to the illegal mining in the country.

Ayeeeko, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, for your steadfastness.

Mustapha Iddrisu

Energy Policy Analyst