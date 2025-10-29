The Cedi At 60: Ghana's Economic Reset Defies Scepticism

Ghana's cedi has staged a remarkable 37 percent appreciation in 2025, emerging as sub-Saharan Africa's best-performing currency whilst inflation plummeted to 9.4 percent in September. This extraordinary turnaround demands rigorous analysis beyond celebratory rhetoric.

The numbers tell a compelling narrative of macroeconomic stabilisation. Ghana's gross international reserves now stand at $12 billion, providing substantial buffer against external volatility. The cedi's recovery from November 2022's catastrophic 50 percent depreciation represents one of the fastest currency rehabilitations in modern African economic history.

However, structural factors underlying this recovery merit careful examination. The currency's journey from GHS 15.99 per dollar in October 2024 to approximately GHS 10.8 currently reflects coordinated policy intervention rather than organic market forces. Tight monetary policy throughout 2024 and fiscal consolidation efforts reduced government borrowing that had previously crowded out private sector credit and stifled active private sector participation in business, innovation and productivity.

The sustainability question looms large partly, based on historical characteristics. Ghana's economic history reveals cyclical patterns of recovery followed by renewed crisis. The cedi's launch in 1965 at ¢2.4 to £1 positioned it among Africa's strongest currencies, yet economic shocks in subsequent decades triggered repeated devaluations culminating in the 2007 redenomination. Current gains, whilst impressive, must withstand similar external pressures.

The World Bank projects Ghana's inflation to end 2025 at 15.4 percent, contrasting sharply with official September figures of 9.4 percent and central bank projections. This divergence highlights analytical uncertainty surrounding medium-term price stability. Monetary policy transmission mechanisms in developing economies often operate with significant lags, suggesting current disinflation may reflect earlier tightening rather than sustainable equilibrium.

The political economy context cannot be ignored. President Mahama's "Reset Agenda" showcases these achievements internationally, but electoral pressures approaching 2028 could challenge fiscal discipline. Historical evidence demonstrates that pre-election spending typically undermines hard-won macroeconomic stability across Africa. However, it must be stated that, the determination of president John Dramani Mahama, to execute his reset agenda and how the nation is enthused about its implementation suggests the story is not likely to follow previous patterns. He is arguably one of the most experienced presidents in Africa today and he seems to have solid grasp of global economic inequality hence he will stick to the reset agenda to avoid derailing progressive train of the nation.

The Bank of Ghana's 350 basis point rate cut to 21.5 percent signals confidence but carries risks of premature loosening. Central banks in commodity-dependent economies face difficult trade-offs between supporting growth and maintaining price stability. Ghana's reliance on gold and cocoa exports exposes the currency to external shocks beyond domestic policy control. The roar of the Asian Tigers; China and India increased the opportunity for market diversity that provides more flexibility to commodity driven economies of today and Ghana is keen taking full advantage to strengthen its economy for sustainable growth.

The financial sector implications deserve attention. Lower borrowing costs benefit businesses and government financing, but excessive stimulus could reignite inflation pressures. Banking sector intermediation remains constrained by legacy issues from previous crises, limiting monetary policy effectiveness.

Looking ahead, structural vulnerabilities persist despite impressive short-term gains. Ghana's debt sustainability depends on maintaining primary fiscal surpluses whilst managing elevated debt service obligations. Currency appreciation, whilst positive for import costs, potentially undermines export competitiveness in gold and cocoa markets.

The Cedi@60 celebrations reflect genuine achievement in crisis management and macroeconomic stabilisation. However, translating short-term recovery into sustained prosperity requires addressing fundamental structural constraints: export diversification, productivity enhancement, and institutional strengthening.

Ghana's economic reset demonstrates what coordinated policy intervention can achieve. The ultimate test lies not in current metrics but in building resilient frameworks capable of withstanding future shocks whilst delivering inclusive growth for ordinary Ghanaians.

Issaka Sannie - Farakhan

