ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings will be given state funeral — Mahama

Tributes & Condolences President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, will be honoured with a befitting state funeral.

Nana Konadu passed away on Thursday, October 23, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where she was receiving treatment following a short illness.

Although the family has yet to announce the date and arrangements for the funeral, a book of condolence has been opened, and an email address has been provided for the public to send their tributes.

During a visit to the family on Tuesday, October 28, President Mahama said the state will take full responsibility for the funeral, adding that the family may hold their traditional rites afterwards.

“We’re waiting for the family to meet and tell us what their desire is, but I just want to announce as president that we shall give her a state funeral.

“The family can do the traditional funeral after the state funeral, and so once we know the date, we will plan the programme, and the state will give her the full honours she deserves as our former First Lady and mother of the nation,” President Mahama stated.

In his condolence message, the President described Nana Konadu as a national treasure whose service as First Lady left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history.

“Ghana is proud of your achievements in your 19 solid years as First Lady and ‘Mother of the Nation.’ While we are all saddened by your passing, we celebrate your life.

“It’s been unsettling that you passed when we were just planning the 5th anniversary and final funeral rites for your husband, our former president. You have fought a good fight and deserve a peaceful rest,” President Mahama wrote in the book of condolence.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings will be given state funeral — Mahama

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Give me another chance like you did for Kufuor and Akufo-Addo — Bawumia to NPP d...

2 hours ago

Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets — Paul Adom-Otchere runs to court 'Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets' — Paul Adom-Otchere runs to cour...

2 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Architects must join fight against illegal mining — Roads Minister

2 hours ago

Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country — Mahama 'Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country' — Mahama

2 hours ago

Ghanaians should rise against Attorney General’s media prosecutions — Minority Ghanaians should rise against Attorney General’s media prosecutions — Minority

2 hours ago

My desire is re-energized and strengthened NPP — Paul Afoko My desire is re-energized and strengthened NPP — Paul Afoko

4 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko announces comeback for NPP chairmanship

4 hours ago

Illegal mining threatens Ghana’s survival — KAIPTC Commandant 'Illegal mining threatens Ghana’s survival' — KAIPTC Commandant

4 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama 'Ghana’s economy on strong recovery path' — BoG Governor praises Mahama’s leader...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line