Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings will be given state funeral — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, will be honoured with a befitting state funeral.

Nana Konadu passed away on Thursday, October 23, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where she was receiving treatment following a short illness.

Although the family has yet to announce the date and arrangements for the funeral, a book of condolence has been opened, and an email address has been provided for the public to send their tributes.

During a visit to the family on Tuesday, October 28, President Mahama said the state will take full responsibility for the funeral, adding that the family may hold their traditional rites afterwards.

“We’re waiting for the family to meet and tell us what their desire is, but I just want to announce as president that we shall give her a state funeral.

“The family can do the traditional funeral after the state funeral, and so once we know the date, we will plan the programme, and the state will give her the full honours she deserves as our former First Lady and mother of the nation,” President Mahama stated.

In his condolence message, the President described Nana Konadu as a national treasure whose service as First Lady left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history.

“Ghana is proud of your achievements in your 19 solid years as First Lady and ‘Mother of the Nation.’ While we are all saddened by your passing, we celebrate your life.

“It’s been unsettling that you passed when we were just planning the 5th anniversary and final funeral rites for your husband, our former president. You have fought a good fight and deserve a peaceful rest,” President Mahama wrote in the book of condolence.